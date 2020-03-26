At-Home Tests for COVID-19

A critical problem associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that’s turning life upside down for billions of people around the world…

A critical problem associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that’s turning life upside down for billions of people around the world is a lack of testing capabilities. Since this pandemic was declared on March 11, the U.S. has had one of the lowest testing rates of any country, and early missteps by the federal government resulted in reduced diagnostic capabilities.

There were a number of factors at work that created a reduction in diagnostic capabilities, says Ken Thorpe, professor of health policy at Emory University and chairman of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease. Thorpe previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Clinton Administration.

The first issue was that although Chinese researchers had likely finished sequencing the genetic code of the novel coronavirus by late December 2019, that information wasn’t publicly posted until January 11. This delay slowed the development of tests for the virus.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed testing kits for states to conduct their own testing rather than having samples sent to the organization’s Atlanta headquarters for processing, but “the initial set of tests sent out by the CDC had a number of flaws, so that was another delay,” Thorpe says.

The criteria for who could access testing was also an issue, Thorpe says. By limiting testing to “international travelers and people who showed symptoms — those who had a fever, for example — that really missed a lot of people who were asymptomatic but where still contiguous,” he says.

That’s just on the production side, he adds, noting that labs that run diagnostic tests need to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a process which is taking a long time, despite efforts to fast-track diagnostic capabilities across the country.

The Importance of Testing

Improving access to testing is important, Thorpe says, and the countries that are doing a better job of testing the population have been better able to get the outbreak under control. “In South Korea and some of these other countries, they seem to have both the number of tests and labs in much greater numbers. If you look at the data in South Korea, the number of new cases is on the downswing.”

Here in the U.S., the lack of information about who actually has the virus has hampered efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. As Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said at a recent briefing, “you cannot fight a fire blindfolded. We cannot stop this pandemic if we don’t know who is infected.”

In a rush to address this shortfall, several health care startups and non-profit organizations began working quickly to develop at-home testing kits that would reduce the burden on health care workers to collect samples, reduce their exposure to potentially infected people and expand testing capacity to a wider range of individuals. But these measures, initially aided by the FDA, have recently hit some additional snags.

Relaxing Regulations for At-Home Testing?

The FDA maintains regulatory oversight of diagnostic tools in the U.S. Recognizing the public health issue, the FDA has sought to help reputable testing companies get reliable COVID-19 diagnostic products to market. In revised regulations issued on February 29 and additional guidance published on March 16, the FDA sought to make it easier for companies to release testing kits.

However, those Emergency Use Authorization guidelines are a bit confusing when it comes to at-home tests for COVID-19. Companies that have previously-approved tests could use them to detect coronavirus, but at-home tests were not included in those guidelines specifically. However, any lab that’s certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, a quality control standard, could perform coronavirus testing. Many of the at-home testing companies rely on CLIA-certified labs to process their kits. This lack of clarity in the guidelines led to much confusion about whether companies seeking to offer at-home tests directly to consumers could move forward in creating such tests.

Citing the emergency use guidelines, two companies — Nurx, a San Francisco-based telehealth startup, and Carbon Health, a primary and urgent care startup that’s also based in San Francisco — both began selling at-home tests on March 20. But that same day, the FDA pumped the brakes on further sales. The organization issued an alert to the American public stating that “at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19.”

Everlywell, an Austin-based health and wellness company that provides at-home lab testing kits for a variety of diseases, was also set to roll out an at-home COVID-19 testing kit beginning on March 23. Initially, the plan was to release the test for anyone who wanted one. But given the crisis that front-line caregivers are facing, and after the FDA issued its March 20 warning, Everlywell “made the decision to allocate the initial supply of COVID-19 tests to hospitals and healthcare systems only in order to get these tests in the hands of those who need them most urgently,” says CEO and founder Julia Cheek. The company had produced 30,000 tests in that initial batch. Each kit costs $135.

For the time being, Everlywell’s testing capacity will be directed towards health care providers and health care settings, rather than being available to consumers for home use. Cheek added that “we are still committed to making this test available to consumers who fall within the CDC’s guidelines for recommended testing soon and will be providing updates about consumer availability on our site” in the near future.

When Will At-Home Testing for COVID-19 Be Available?

Right now, it’s difficult to know when at-home testing kits will be available, particularly as guidelines and directives continue to change amid a rapidly evolving public health crisis.

But companies that work in this space have been moving quickly to be ready for the day they can ship tests to consumers at home. For example, Cheek says that Everlywell began fast-tracking development of its COVID-19 testing kit by reaching out to its laboratory network on March 8. Many laboratories responded to the request for expanded testing, and the company selected a handful of CLIA-certified labs that have expertise in respiratory viruses to help bring this testing to market. “From start to launch, the entire process took less than two weeks,” Cheek says.

This is the kind of rapid response that will be needed to address this pandemic, Cheek says. “With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now in a situation where laboratory testing is suddenly at the forefront of the national dialogue around public health.”

How Do Home Testing Kits Work?

Currently, you still need to visit a health care provider to get tested for COVID-19. Many urgent care centers, primary care offices, hospitals and other clinical sites are setting up drive-thru testing that reduces foot traffic into an office, where a contagious person might spread the virus to others.

Whether the test is administered in an office or while you sit in your car, a health care worker clad in all manner of personal protective equipment, including, gloves, mask, face shield and gown, inserts a long Q-tip deep into your nose to take a sample of cells from the pharynx, a cavity behind the nose and mouth. This interaction has been described as unpleasant and uncomfortable, but all it takes is that small sample of cells, which are then sent to a lab for analysis to determine whether you’re infected.

In an at-home setting, the consumer would collect the sample and ship it back to the company for processing, which could reduce risk or transmission of the virus to health care workers. Cheek says that Everlywell’s test provides results within 48 hours.

For those who test positive, a telehealth consult guides you through your next steps. This visit is included in the price of the test.

There are also some concerns regarding the accuracy of at-home testing. Given that sample collection can be unpleasant, it’s quite possible that some consumers might not get an adequate sample of cells from the pharynx, resulting in false negatives. Also, if the test is taken too early, that might produce a false-negative result.

Scammers Abound

Although deployment of at-home testing kits is officially on pause for the time being, that hasn’t stopped scammers from finding an opportunity to make a buck. Reports are circulating widely that some unscrupulous folks are marketing bogus tests or going door-to-door, offering at-home testing.

Protect yourself from scams and fraud by following these tips:

— Keep up with CDC guidelines for social distancing and self-quarantine to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the virus. If you think you may have the virus, call your health care provider for advice on how to proceed.

— Be aware that the FDA has issued warning letters to several companies for marketing products that claim to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19. Products such as colloidal silver, teas, tinctures and essential oils that claim to treat COVID-19 have not been tested, and there is no evidence that they work. There are currently no treatments, cures or vaccines that have been approved for COVID-19. Products that claim to be for such purposes are useless at best and harmful at worst.

— Be skeptical. If someone comes to your door, promoting an at-home COVID-19 test, this is a scam. Don’t let this person in your home. Call your local public health authority to report the incident. And be skeptical of any emails, texts or calls you may receive from individuals or companies that say they have a test available. Don’t supply any personal information to such entities. “If you didn’t request it, don’t respond to it,” Cheek, says.

