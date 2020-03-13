Ask an expert: What are your coronavirus questions?

As the U.S. grapples with the spread of COVID-19, the business community is in a time of rapid response. Closures…

Closures of schools and work-from-home requirements have become the new normal in many communities. In Greater Washington, the restaurant industry is already seeing major impact from a downturn in customers. Hotels and event venues are also reporting a sharp increase in cancellations as scheduled conferences, parades and more are axed.

It’s a situation in flux — and one that is leaving many executives with questions. How do you lead your staff in these times? How do you implement a remote work policy or help employees when schools are closed? How can small businesses and nonprofits keep their doors open? And what happens as we come out on the other side?

In an effort to find the answers, the Washington Business Journal has gathered a group of D.C.-area business leaders and experts willing to help our readers figure out their next steps.

If you have a question related to the coronavirus…