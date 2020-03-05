Do Student Loans Count as Income?

Many students borrow money or accept grants and scholarships to help pay for higher education. Luckily, you don’t report student…

Many students borrow money or accept grants and scholarships to help pay for higher education. Luckily, you don’t report student loans, grants and scholarships as income on your tax return, unlike settled or forgiven student loan debt and some employer education benefits.

If the IRS counts money you received for school as taxable income, that “directly impacts your taxes,” says Kristin Ingram, certified public accountant and owner of Accounting In Focus, an accounting education website. “The more taxable income you have, the higher your taxes will be.”

Filing taxes as a student can be confusing, especially if you’re using several ways to pay for school. If the IRS considers these taxable, you could end up with a large tax bill.

Here’s what you need to know about how student loans can affect your taxes.

Are Student Loans Considered Income?

The IRS considers almost everything fair game when it comes to taxes: salaries, wages, tips, commissions, interest and dividends, income from rental properties, and earnings from hobbies or side businesses.

“Generally, anything that looks like income is income to the recipient,” says Mark Misselbeck, CPA and tax principal with Katz Nannis + Solomon PC. “It’s something that gives you an economic gain or the ability to convert it to cash or some other thing of value.”

The good news is that what you owe is based on your taxable income. That is the amount you earn after subtracting tax exemptions, deductions and credits from your total, or gross, income.

If you used various types of aid to pay for your education, Uncle Sam may tax it as income. This includes:

Employer-provided tuition assistance. Some employers provide programs for educational assistance and loan repayment to train employees and attract talent. These benefits help employees offset the costs of education either during school or during loan repayment.

Educational assistance programs allow your employer to reimburse you for tuition costs, fees and course materials while you attend school outside of work. To qualify, your education must improve or develop job-related skills, and your employer must have a written plan that meets IRS requirements.

With student loan repayment assistance programs, employers help employees pay down student loans faster by making monthly loan payments. Typically, the employer pays the employee’s loan servicer over a set number of years.

The downside? Money given to an employee under a student loan assistance plan is considered taxable income.

You won’t pay taxes on up to $5,250 in employer education benefits, but you’ll generally have to pay taxes on any amount more than that. Your employer should report the taxable portion on your federal W-2 form.

Student-athlete stipends. NCAA Division I and II schools divvy up $2.9 billion in athletic scholarships each year among more than 150,000 student-athletes. Such scholarships are generally tax-free, as long as they meet qualifications, according to the IRS.

The amount a student-athlete uses for tuition and textbooks is tax-free, but the portion for room and board as well as incidentals is not.

Federal work-study program. Whether you receive salary or hourly pay as an undergraduate or a graduate student, your work-study pay is taxable income. And you’ll need to report it on your tax return.

The school will give you a federal W-2 form that includes all the information you need to file your income taxes.

Is Student Loan Forgiveness Taxable?

The IRS doesn’t simply forgive and forget settled or forgiven student loan debt. As a result, you’ll need to consider a few tax implications.

If you settle your federal or private student loan, this means the lender agrees to accept less than what you originally owed as full payment. Your canceled debt is generally considered taxable income.

That’s why you’ll want to figure out how to foot the tax bill before you settle student loan debt, Ingram says.

“Let’s say you pay $10,000 in taxes to have a $40,000 student loan forgiven,” she says. “It can totally make sense to do that. But for most people who are in a position to have a student loan forgiven, they might not have the $10,000 to pay the taxes.”

In such cases, talk with a tax advisor. You may qualify for an exemption, such as insolvency, that allows you to exclude the canceled debt from your gross income.

The s tudent loan forgiveness program for federal student loans has similar tax consequences to settlement. After you make a certain number of on-time payments, the government will forgive any remaining balance — but you’ll have to pay taxes on that amount.

If you’re unsure whether this applies to you, watch for a Form 1099-C in the mail, which should record any settled or forgiven amount.

What Student Aid Is Not Considered Taxable Income?

You’re generally in the clear if you use these methods to pay for your higher education:

Student loans, scholarships and grants. Private and federal student loans won’t be considered taxable income because repayment is required, Misselbeck says. “So you’re not ahead of the game; you have to pay back the money at some point,” he says.

There are a few caveats, though. You have to be a degree-seeking student at an eligible institution and use your awards for tuition and fees to avoid paying taxes on them.

If a scholarship covers more than tuition and fees, such as room and board, travel, and incidentals, you will owe taxes on those expenses. If you have a $15,000 scholarship and pay $12,000 in tuition and fees, you will owe income tax on the $3,000 difference.

Resident adviser room and board. Dorm resident advisers may have long hours and a little drama, but the job has a few perks. Campus RAs, who help other students living in dorms, typically get free room and board. Income tax generally doesn’t apply to these benefits.

“That’s because you’re required by the university to live there as a condition of your employment, and it benefits your employer,” Ingram says.

College savings plans. Certain types of accounts can grow tax-free to pay for a child’s higher education.

Series EE bonds issued after 1989, 529 college savings accounts, and Coverdell education savings accounts are typically tax-free when used to pay for qualified higher education expenses.

If you have a 529 plan, you can also withdraw up to $10,000 from your account tax-free to repay qualified student loans or apprenticeship program costs.

But check the fine print: Each type of account has its own rules for tax-free withdrawals.

Certain discharged or forgiven student loans. Forgiven or discharged debt is considered ordinary income that’s taxed, with a few exceptions.

New tax policies exclude federal or private student loans discharged between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2025, as taxable income because of a student’s death or disability. Requirements are borrowing from qualified lenders and attending eligible educational institutions.

Borrowers who believe they are victims of deceptive, illegal or unfair lending practices can request federal loan forgiveness on that basis and don’t have to pay taxes on the forgiven amount. This also applies to private student loans in certain situations.

Also, students who couldn’t complete a degree program because their school closed don’t have to pay taxes on forgiven loans.

If you work for qualified employers — typically government agencies or certain nonprofits — you could get tax-free loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. You’ll need to make 120 qualifying payments on your federal student loan and then your balance will be forgiven with no tax consequences.

