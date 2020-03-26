Are Money Market Funds a Safe Bet in a Recession?

When stock market volatility is a precursor to a recession, you may look for safer investments to ride things out.…

When stock market volatility is a precursor to a recession, you may look for safer investments to ride things out.

Cash is one option, albeit one with limited growth potential. Investing in money market mutual funds, on the other hand, can offer both safety and growth in the short term.

“The advantage of a money market fund during a period of high volatility or even a recession is it offers investors a safer, less risky option to put their money into while riding out the downturn,” says Joshua Simpson, an investment advisor with Lake Advisory Group in Lady Lake, Florida.

Simpson says money market funds yield returns while giving investors the flexibility to move back into the market once a recession begins to reverse. Compared with other mutual funds, risk levels are lower in a money market fund, which can be reassuring during periods of prolonged stock volatility.

If you’re seeking a safety net for a recession, money market mutual funds might be a good option. Here are some things to keep in mind before you commit:

— Know what makes money market funds different.

— Understand the risks involved.

— Think carefully before going all-in.

— Plan an exit strategy.

What Makes Money Market Funds Different

Money market funds differ from other mutual funds in one key aspect: what they invest in.

“Money market funds are a type of open-ended mutual fund that invests in short-term debt securities, such as U.S. Treasurys and commercial paper,” says Chad Rixse, director of financial planning and wealth advisor at Forefront Wealth Partners.

Rixse says the goal of these funds is to maintain stable asset value with highly liquid investments while also producing dividend income for investors. Equity funds, on the other hand, are more often geared toward long-term capital appreciation.

Ordinarily, capital appreciation might be your primary goal. But when a recession hits, stock growth can effectively be stopped in its tracks. The inherent volatility associated with equity funds can increase, putting a damper on returns for the near term.

Shifting some of your assets into a money market fund in a recessionary environment can offer insulation against that volatility.

“While most other assets will suffer drawdowns in a recession, money market funds effectively serve as cash-equivalent vehicles, acting as a downside buffer in client portfolios,” says Dimitry Farberov, investment advisor at Miracle Mile Advisors in Los Angeles.

In other words, a money market fund can help cushion the blow of falling stock prices or underwhelming mutual fund performance when the economy shrinks.

“Taking your money out of stocks and moving it into a money market fund to avoid losing more money is a smart move because the cash is the asset,” Simpson says. “You don’t have to ride the market all the way down to the bottom.”

Simpson says investors can preserve some of their gains leading up to a recession by selling some of their stocks and putting the cash into a money market fund. By doing so, he says “you’ll be that much further ahead when things start to recover.”

Are Money Market Funds Safe

It makes sense to ask this question if you’re concerned about how stock market volatility might play out in your portfolio.

Compared with traditional mutual funds or individual stocks, money market funds are less susceptible to the ups and downs of the market. However, there’s no such thing as zero money market risk.

Rixse points out that even though these are cash-focused investments, they’re not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, known as the FDIC, like a money market savings account at a bank. And, he says, it’s theoretically possible for money market funds to lose value.

“In 2008, we saw one major money market fund go under when Lehman Brothers went bankrupt and the debt the fund was holding from Lehman eroded in value,” Rixse says.

For that reason, it’s important to consider the quality of the money market funds in which you choose to invest during a recession if managing risk is a concern.

“Investors need to know that not all money market funds are created equally,” Farberov says. “When choosing a money market fund, investors need to focus on the funds offered by the most reputable companies with large assets under management, rather than chase yield.”

Think Carefully Before Going All-In

Money market mutual funds can be a safe option for a recession, but they can’t match the performance of stocks. Farberov says investors should consider how holding money market funds may affect overall portfolio returns in the short term and what trade-off they may be made by avoiding stocks.

Something else to consider is the potential for missed opportunities when you shift away from equities.

“Market downturns create opportunities for investors to buy stocks at a discount, which can help improve long-term returns,” Rixse says.

While money market funds may look attractive when the market flips and flops, avoiding stocks completely may not be the best strategy. When you can follow Warren Buffett’s advice to be greedy when others are fearful, you could be poised to scoop up quality stocks at bargain prices when the market is down.

Plan an Exit Strategy

Recessions, though painful and seemingly never-ending, do eventually fade as the market and economy move into a new cycle. If you’re investing in money market mutual funds during the interim, it’s important to think ahead.

“The biggest downside to investing in money market funds in a recession is that they have zero upside,” Farberov says. “Equity markets typically bottom halfway in a recession, and investors with assets parked in money market funds will likely miss the upside appreciation in their portfolios.”

Investing experts tend to agree that trying to time the market is a fool’s errand, but you should be watching closely for signs of an impending upturn. It’s also important to keep the factors that lead to a recession in mind, as those can affect the timing.

For instance, Simpson says recovery can come quickly if a recession is driven by things other than economic issues, such as a global health crisis. But, he cautions, the important thing is not to reinvest too soon.

“Waiting until you see some clarity and some sustained recovery, even if you miss out on the first 5% or so of the recovery, is better than reinvesting too soon and watching your money go down another 10%,” he says. “Cash is an asset, and there’s nothing wrong with being patient and waiting until you’re comfortable to move money back into stocks and other investments.”

