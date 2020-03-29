Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:17 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump extends virus guidelines, braces US for big death toll

Relief package billions can’t buy hospitals out of shortages

Coronavirus makes it harder for campaigns to ask for money

Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ

AP FACT CHECK: Trump a rosy outlier on science of the virus

In virus times, have Americans found a shared experience?

Analysis: Virus pulls federalism debate into 21st Century

Virus coordinator Birx is Trump’s data-whisperer

Hawks no more: Fiscal conservatives embrace rescue package

US agency includes gun sellers as ‘critical’ infrastructure

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up