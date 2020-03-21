Trump keeps talking during market hours; stocks keep tanking
Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury
Trump vs Fauci: President and doctor spar over unproven drug
Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short
Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars
Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury
Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine
Coronavirus task force offers an even keel to a zigzag Trump
Trump allows states to cancel school testing amid pandemic
Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm endorses Biden
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.