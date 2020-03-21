Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump keeps talking during market hours; stocks keep tanking

Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury

Trump vs Fauci: President and doctor spar over unproven drug

Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine

Coronavirus task force offers an even keel to a zigzag Trump

Trump allows states to cancel school testing amid pandemic

Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm endorses Biden

