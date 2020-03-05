AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EST

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

The Associated Press

March 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Another Year of the Man: Voters mourn women’s losses in 2020

Warren ends presidential campaign, centering race on 2 men

Trump defends his rhetoric in 1st TV town hall of 2020

Judge sharply rebukes Barr’s handling of Mueller report

Sanders struggles to expand supporter base after Warren exit

Esper says new virus won’t prevent military operations

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s mislaid blame on Obama for virus test

Sweeping Senate vote sends Trump $8.3B bill to fight virus

Pence pledges ‘full support’ to Wash. in coronavirus fight

Saudi ambassador to US shrugs off Biden, Sanders criticism

