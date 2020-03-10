AP Top Political News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

AP VoteCast: Electability boosts Biden, Sanders falls short
Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders
2020 primary takeaways: Joe Biden’s nomination to lose
The Latest: Washington state primary too early to call
AP VoteCast: A state-by-state look at Democratic primaries
As Americans take virus precautions, Trump flouts advice
Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns
On virus response, Trump pitches tax relief to wary Congress
Claire McCaskill transitions from Senate to television
Trump spurns Sessions, backs Tuberville for Alabama Senate
