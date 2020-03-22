Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Moderates may decide Trump’s political fate in wake of virus

N Korea says Trump’s letter offers anti-virus cooperation

Election limbo as coronavirus outbreak upends US primaries

AP Exclusive: 1st fed inmate tests positive for coronavirus

McConnell: ‘Very close’ on rescue package topping $1T

The Latest: Sri Lanka police detain 291 violators of curfew

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s breathless takes on drugs for virus

Trump keeps talking during market hours; stocks keep tanking

Trump vs Fauci: President’s gut sense collides with science

Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

