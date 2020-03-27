AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws Flatter or fight?…

Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill

Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws

Flatter or fight? Governors seeking help must navigate Trump

Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic

Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill

Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk

Virus relief package could help Trump, Kushner businesses

FBI chief pledges to find answers on ex-agent Levinson

Trump has megaphone, but states control virus shutdowns

Virus takes toll on US military as it tries to aid civilians

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.