Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill

Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws

Flatter or fight? Governors seeking help must navigate Trump

Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic

Washington set to deliver $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill

Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk

Virus relief package could help Trump, Kushner businesses

FBI chief pledges to find answers on ex-agent Levinson

Trump has megaphone, but states control virus shutdowns

Virus takes toll on US military as it tries to aid civilians

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up