Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday

Coalition at a crossroads: Can Sanders grow beyond his base?

No major Dem candidates yet seek Secret Service protection

Trump gets desired Democratic foes, but Biden worries linger

Warren reassesses path forward after dismal Super Tuesday

Democrats eye more gains after Texas stars on Super Tuesday

Mainstream Democrats relieved by Biden’s Super Tuesday boost

Senators reach $2B deal to boost conservation, parks

Bloomberg’s hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific

California delegate wave didn’t quite break as expected

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up