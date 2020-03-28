AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ AP FACT CHECK: Trump a rosy outlier on science…

Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ AP FACT CHECK: Trump a rosy outlier on science of the virus Analysis: Virus pulls federalism debate into 21st Century Virus coordinator Birx is Trump’s data-whisperer Hawks no more: Fiscal conservatives embrace rescue package US agency includes gun sellers as ‘critical’ infrastructure Ex-Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies ‘Officers are scared out there’: Coronavirus hits US police Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes GOP’s Massie outrages House, Trump by seeking to stall vote Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.