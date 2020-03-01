AP Top Political News at 11:12 p.m. EST

Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity Biden fights for momentum in Democrats’ shifting primary SC results reveal challenge for…

Buttigieg ends historic presidential campaign, urges unity

Biden fights for momentum in Democrats’ shifting primary

SC results reveal challenge for Sanders among black voters

Super Tuesday’s results don’t always match primaries’ design

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US

The Latest: Sanders says he is stronger candidate than Biden

Sanders raised stout $46.5M in February; Warren got $29M

Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally as protesters take stage

Trump campaign looks to the skies to reach voters via blimp

Judge rules head of immigration agency was unlawfully named

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.