AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump vs Fauci: President and doctor spar over unproven drug

Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars

Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury

Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine

Coronavirus task force offers an even keel to a zigzag Trump

Trump allows states to cancel school testing amid pandemic

Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm endorses Biden

Trump angrily defends his handling of coronavirus pandemic

Army closing recruiting stations, moves effort online

