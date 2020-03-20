AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

Trump vs Fauci: President and doctor spar over unproven drug
Trump’s big promises on COVID-19 often fall short
Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in US soars
Congress toils on $1 trillion rescue, Trump unleashes fury
Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine
Coronavirus task force offers an even keel to a zigzag Trump
Trump allows states to cancel school testing amid pandemic
Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm endorses Biden
Trump angrily defends his handling of coronavirus pandemic
Army closing recruiting stations, moves effort online
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.