AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates

Biden invokes Obama, swipes at Sanders with six-state ad buy

Inside the 3 days that remade the Democratic primary

Trump’s CDC visit turns into scattershot defense on virus

AP sources: Inmate fatally beaten at US prison in Illinois

Pence walks fine line on coronavirus response

New qualifications for next debate likely rule out Gabbard

The Latest: Biden says he’s feeling good about 2020 race now

Trump to honor retired pro golfers with Medal of Freedom

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

