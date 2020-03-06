AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates Biden…

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates Biden invokes Obama, swipes at Sanders with six-state ad buy Inside the 3 days that remade the Democratic primary Trump’s CDC visit turns into scattershot defense on virus AP sources: Inmate fatally beaten at US prison in Illinois Pence walks fine line on coronavirus response New qualifications for next debate likely rule out Gabbard The Latest: Biden says he’s feeling good about 2020 race now Trump to honor retired pro golfers with Medal of Freedom Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.