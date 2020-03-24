AP Top Political News at 11:33 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid virus Talks on $2T bill to ease economic pain from…

Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid virus Talks on $2T bill to ease economic pain from virus drag on Virus briefings are the new campaign rallies for Trump Oil industry cites virus in seeking broad pollution waivers 'Imaginary clock': Governors reject Trump's virus timeline Key medical glove factories cutting staff 50% amid virus AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims rising suicides if US stays shut Biden's challenge: Breaking through with virus response Coronavirus suddenly upends campaign themes for both parties Trump agencies steadily push rollbacks as pandemic rages