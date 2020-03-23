Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Congressional rescue talks churn as crisis deepens

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines

At a glance: Nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

AP FACT CHECK: Trump hype on auto industry and ventilators

DHS: Pandemic measures cut illegal border crossings by half

Nations’s capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

Trump’s fate tied to an unknown: how fast economy recovers

Chaos, inconsistency mark launch of drive-thru virus testing

US raps France for prisoner swap with Iran

Americans see Trump’s virus response through partisan lens

