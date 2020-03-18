AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EDT

Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds
Sanders faces tough decisions as path to nomination narrows
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Health and safety: Police shift priorities as crisis grows
US military’s role in response to virus outbreak is growing
Colleges offering dorms as hospital overflow for virus cases
Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks
USDA to appeal ruling, seeks food stamp change amid pandemic
Coronavirus rocks already strained ties between US and China
The Latest: Weld ends Republican primary challenge to Trump
