AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

AP VoteCast: Biden chips away at Sanders coalition
Trump pushes for massive aid from Congress, checks to public
With 3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
5 primary takeaways: Joe Biden is Democrats’ antidote
The Latest: Biden wins Arizona Democratic primary
China to expel American reporters after US curbs its media
Trump moves to blunt coronavirus’ heavy impact on US economy
Trump clinches GOP nomination with Tuesday primary wins
Barr: FBI probing if foreign gov’t behind HHS cyber incident
Esper: Pentagon to give respirator masks, ventilators to HHS
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.