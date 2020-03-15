AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic Trump tests negative for virus; White House begins screening Washington confronts…

Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic Trump tests negative for virus; White House begins screening Washington confronts coronavirus with new tools and angst As virus roils markets, Trump again threatens Fed chairman Straight-talking Fauci explains outbreak to a worried nation Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation’s largest union AP FACT CHECK: Trump, American exceptionalism and the virus Georgia 2nd state to postpone pres. primaries over virus Democrats see a road map for November in Michigan results Debate questions: Biden, Sanders are finally to meet 1-on-1 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.