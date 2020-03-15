Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic

Trump tests negative for virus; White House begins screening

Washington confronts coronavirus with new tools and angst

As virus roils markets, Trump again threatens Fed chairman

Straight-talking Fauci explains outbreak to a worried nation

Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation’s largest union

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, American exceptionalism and the virus

Georgia 2nd state to postpone pres. primaries over virus

Democrats see a road map for November in Michigan results

Debate questions: Biden, Sanders are finally to meet 1-on-1

