Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump declares virus emergency; Pelosi announces aid deal

Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misrepresents Obama’s actions on H1N1

Biden virtual town hall marks new normal for campaigning

AP Exclusive: Immigration hearings delayed, 1 court shut

Bernie Sanders says lack of rallies ‘hurting’ his campaign

Trump says top cruise ship companies stopping trips from US

Election officials: Tuesday primaries on despite virus fears

Despite coronavirus, Trump keeps shaking hands

Visits halted in fed prisons, immigration centers over virus

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up