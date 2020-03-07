Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation’s capital

Suburbanites are voting and that’s good news for Joe Biden

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s sunny side up take on coronavirus

Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape

Trump’s challenge: keeping his act fresh in reelection year

Clyburn’s kingmaker moment changes landscape of 2020 race

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

Venezuela on agenda for Trump’s meeting with Brazil’s leader

One more victory: Biden wins most Super Tuesday delegates

Biden invokes Obama, swipes at Sanders with six-state ad buy

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

