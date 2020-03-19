Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Joe Biden, nominee-in-waiting. And waiting. And waiting.

McConnell unveils economic rescue plan amid virus shutdown

Senators sold stock before steep market losses from virus

Pressure grows on Trump as hospitals sound virus alarms

Cuomo emerges as Democratic counter to Trump virus response

Trump administration replaces counterterrorism chief

GOP economic recovery plan at a glance

Despite virus threat, Georgia Republican meetings to proceed

US warns Americans against all overseas travel

Most renters will not receive protections under WH proposal

