AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

Sanders wins top prize, California; Biden surges nationwide
AP source: Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing results
Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.
Takeaways from Super Tuesday: Biden’s big bounce
AP VoteCast: Late deciders aid Biden, young loyal to Sanders
Centrists face firebrands in congressional party primaries
The Latest: How the AP called California for Sanders
Tornado, virus fears, machines disrupt voting in some states
What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries
Black voters seek to flex political power on Super Tuesday
