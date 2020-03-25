Amazon’s HQ2 on schedule despite coronavirus

Construction of the first Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) HQ2 towers remains on schedule, but the planning process for the green…

Construction of the first Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) HQ2 towers remains on schedule, but the planning process for the green space around them may slow as the spread of the novel coronavirus forces public meeting cancellations.

Clark Construction, lead contractor on Amazon’s first 2.1 million-square-foot office buildings, said that work at Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City is advancing with added coronavirus safety measures — more hand-washing stations, a pause on large group meetings, aggressive work-area cleaning and physically distancing workers from each other. The firm said it was following guidance from Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep their sites open.

“We are continually monitoring new developments and will continue to operate in accordance with guidance from government and public health officials,” a Clark spokesperson said.

Amazon expects to open its first towers, which will include 67,000 square…