Alexandria to try again on redevelopment of public housing sites

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

March 9, 2020, 12:12 PM

Alexandria is now looking to redevelop five of its public housing communities, putting out a call for developers to replace 288 affordable homes around the city while building new “mixed-income communities.”

The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority recently issued a request for qualifications for interested developers on the projects, renewing a similar effort launched more than six years ago. All interested parties will have to commit to a one-for-one replacement of the existing low-income housing in those complexes, many of which the housing authority has long hoped to redevelop as conditions have deteriorated.

The housing authority aims to overhaul the following properties:

Andrew Adkins, located on the 700 block of N. Fayette Street near the Braddock Road Metro. It currently contains 90 public housing units across 10 townhome buildings on a 3.5-acre site.
Samuel Madden, along the 800 and 900 blocks of N. Patrick Street, near Old Town. It’s currently home to 66 public…

