Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

When it came to the path Alethia Nancoo would take after high school, she had a few good examples: her siblings.

“My mom and dad are first-generation Americans and my brothers and sisters were first college students,” Nancoo says. “I was the baby and I came right behind them. I think that really impacted me — to continue to ensure that I was going to do everything that my mom and dad wanted us to do.”

After attaining a bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Maryland, Nancoo went on to earn her law degree from the University of Wisconsin. As a partner at D.C.’s Squire Patton Boggs, she focuses her practice on debt finance in the fields of infrastructure and transportation. It’s a field that…