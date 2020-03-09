Alaska Gov. Dunleavy Suggests Land Vouchers Instead of Permanent Fund Dividends

Alaska‘s state finances are in turmoil. Just six years ago, buoyed by soaring oil and gas prices, the country’s youngest…

Alaska‘s state finances are in turmoil. Just six years ago, buoyed by soaring oil and gas prices, the country’s youngest state treasury counted a reserve fund of more than $12 billion, the largest of any state purse. Since then, years of heavy budget deficits, caused largely by a precipitous drop in natural resource revenue, have diminished it to around $2 billion. The fiscal crisis has also threatened a government shutdown and inspired a recall campaign against Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who has pushed for sweeping spending cuts, including to Medicaid, the University of Alaska and the state’s marine ferry service.

Intertwined with the budget crisis is an intense debate surrounding a unique Alaskan custom: the state’s decadeslong practice of issuing annual dividend checks to residents from an account known as the Alaska Permanent Fund. In 2016, as a cost-saving measure, former Gov. Bill Walker reduced the amount of the payouts; in 2018, Dunleavy was elected largely on a promise to restore them. In late February, as budget talks were again heating up, the embattled governor proposed a different idea: new legislation that would offer residents the option of vouchers toward state land purchases in lieu of their annual dividend check. To incentivize the program, the vouchers would be worth double the traditional cash value of the dividend.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for all Alaskans to own a piece of the Last Frontier,” the governor declared on Feb. 21. “This will be a win-win for both the individual Alaskan and the state treasury.”

The Alaska Permanent Fund, which has a current value of some $65 billion, was established in 1976, when the state was in its second decade. The new fund, created with a constitutional amendment, was meant as a way to ensure revenue from recently discovered oil reserves translated into long-term benefit for all Alaskans; in 1982, after adopting a formula that tied dividend amounts to the account’s interest earnings, the state Legislature issued its first checks, for $1,000 each. Since then, the amounts have fluctuated from $331 in 1984 to $2,072 in 2015.

For a rural state with a relatively modest gross domestic product, the payouts represent a significant annual stimulus. “It’s a big, big injection of money,” says Mouhcine Guettabi, an associate professor of economics at the University of Alaska–Anchorage who studies the dividend. (The payouts for 2019 totaled roughly $1 billion, a sum that hits people’s bank accounts at nearly the same time, Guettabi points out.)

The influx has a dramatic short-term impact on Alaskans’ lives: Research has shown that every $100 million distributed by the state results in the creation of 400 to 500 new short-term jobs, Guettabi says. Although associated with higher rates of substance abuse, the dividends have also been shown to have positive effects on childhood obesity and birth weight. For some poor and remote families, the checks can represent a kind of lifeline. “It’s criminal, what they do,” one impoverished resident told Mother Jones in 2018, after Walker had reduced the payouts. “It’s the people’s money.”

The program, often referred to as the country’s closest facsimile of a Universal Basic Income, has proved widely popular, even in a deeply Republican state: In 2017, soon after Walker had reduced the payouts, a poll of roughly 1,000 Alaska voters by the pro-basic income group the Economic Security Project found that nearly two-thirds preferred to keep the dividend even if it meant raising taxes.

Dunleavy’s land voucher bills — SB 217 and HB 270, neither of which has made it to a legislative floor — are intended to save the state money by reducing its cash payouts, while keeping with spirit of his own repeated promises to restore the higher value of the PFD. (In 2019, the first year of Dunleavy’s administration, his plan for a return to the traditional formula — which would have meant a payout of around $2,900 — was nixed by lawmakers, who ultimately approved a payout of $1,606.)

Supporters argue the idea also aligns with the administration’s mission of diversifying Alaska’s oil-dependent economy. “You have to get land into private hands to do that,” says Corri Feige, the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) commissioner. “In private hands, that land then becomes a new municipal tax base, and it gives people the option to start businesses or whatever they wish to do with it.”

And Alaska has plenty of land. The state currently controls some 100 million acres, Feige says, an area roughly the size of California. From 2015 to 2019, according to the DNR, the agency sold an average of 203 parcels per year, averaging a combined 2,400 acres. Yet even before the department was approached by the governor about the voucher system, Feige says, it was looking at ways to ramp up its land sales program; another piece of proposed legislation, the State Lands Bill, would “remove burdensome regulations,” in the governor’s words, to help facilitate sales.

“One of the things we’ve really been working on over the last year,” says Feige, “is, ‘How do we get more land out faster?'”

Outdoor enthusiasts, in particular, are already raving about the potential voucher system, the commissioner says, which would allow neighbors or hunting buddies to pool state-issued coupons toward a single piece of Alaskan wilderness.

Yet for many, the idea of buying a plot of faraway land — even at a discounted rate — is likely to still prove fanciful. Colby Hill, co-owner of Northern Power Sports, a motorsports store in Fairbanks, says the business “definitely (sees) a little bit of a spike” around the time PFD checks are doled out, with customers frequently using the infusion to make a down payment on a new snowmobile or ATV.

But he’s skeptical many of those same customers would warm to the land program. “I mean, it sounds kind of cool,” he says. “But then again — you get a $5,000 credit against a $30,000 property, you’ve still got to pay the $25,000. So I just kind of have a gut feeling most people are going to opt for the money.”

Guettabi also predicts the program’s overall impact on the state’s treasury — and urgent budget crisis — is likely to be marginal. It’s an interesting proposal, he says, but “I don’t anticipate it saving the state hundreds of millions of dollars in the short run.”

