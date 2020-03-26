Alabama Churches Work to Serve Congregations Differently in Coronavirus Era

MONTGOMERY, Ala.–Instead of preaching from the pulpit as he normally would on Sunday morning, Pastor Cromwell Handy of Dexter Avenue…

MONTGOMERY, Ala.–Instead of preaching from the pulpit as he normally would on Sunday morning, Pastor Cromwell Handy of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church offers a word of prayer over a teleconference line. One recent Sunday, more than 70 people — less than half the numbers of people who usually show up in person — called in to pray with Cromwell, hear a brief sermon and be connected virtually.

[READ: Religious Life in the Time of Coronavirus]

Temporarily closing the doors to the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached was an obvious and necessary step in light of the growing COVID-19 crisis; after all, the majority of the church’s congregation are senior citizens, an age group most vulnerable to disease, Handy says. But shuttering church activities, including canceling daily tours that bring thousands of people here a month, has immediate ramifications, not just on how the church serves it congregation, but also a palpable financial hit.

“We are going to feel the impact,” Handy says. “For many traditional churches like ours, people don’t feel like they have an opportunity to give unless they’re actually there, in church.”

Many churches like Dexter Avenue have never faced a multifaceted crisis of this magnitude — a global pandemic where fear is spreading as fast as the virus, along with a growing economic meltdown that will likely ripple throughout the country. The scope of the crisis is something church leaders in Montgomery and throughout Alabama have never seen before, and many acknowledge that it poses challenges and uncertainties that are hard to account for.

The crisis is changing countless ways that churches operate, and it is also likely to affect their bottom lines. Pastors across the state acknowledge the need to maintain social distancing, but doing so also means discontinuing in-person services and other small group ministries.

“We’ve never seen anything like this — something that has had an impact on just everything,” Handy says. “We’re starting to have conversations now about what adjustments we might need to make to our programs and staff. We hope we won’t have to, but we have to start the conversation.”

As the COVID-19 crisis puts a halt to normal life across the state and the country, many churches have stopped in-person services and gatherings, and are scrambling to find ways to continue to serve their congregations while also maintaining social distancing. Like Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, many houses of worship are beginning to offer sermons through video streaming or teleconferences in the hopes of keeping parishioners home and safe, but still feeling connected to their church community.

[READ: Social Distancing by State]

The need for social distancing requires a huge change in Southern church culture, where Sunday mornings are full of hugs and handshakes, says Pastor Thomas Jordan of Lilly Baptist Church in Montgomery.

“I’m the kind of person who loves being around people, I want to give you a hug and embrace you when I see you,” Jordan says. “Now we are doing things by remote control.”

Jordan and other pastors say they understand the need to follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state officials as cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in recent days.

Many Alabama church leaders say they’re hoping to be able to resume in-person services by April 5, Palm Sunday, which is the start of Christian Holy Week in celebration of Easter, but they also worry about doing anything that would ultimately cause the virus to spread further.

But that goal is seeming less likely as the virus continues to quickly spread, with more than 540 cases confirmed statewide as of March 27. Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that students will not be returning to school this year. The state has also banned non-work gatherings of 25 people or more, and it has activated the Alabama National Guard, should the need arise to combat COVID-19.

[MORE: Projected Job Losses by State]

The longer that emergency measures are in place to combat the virus, the more deeply the financial impacts will be felt across communities, including churches. It’s worrisome to church pastors on multiple levels.

“Everything is connected,” says Rev. Clifford Jones, of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika. “If people aren’t working, they aren’t bringing in an income, and they can’t give tithes and offerings. And that’s the only way for a church to operate. If this continues over a month, we’re going to see a strain on giving to the church, because people have to take care of their necessities.”

Ultimately, that could impact the services and support that churches normally offer to members and the community at large — all at a time when people are most in need of help, Jones notes. And eventually, an economic downturn may mean some churches would have to consider downsizing their staff.

Because most churches in Alabama don’t pay unemployment taxes, most church employees who find themselves laid off wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits, says Tara Hutchison, communications director for the Alabama Department of Labor.

“There may be a few churches who voluntarily pay those taxes, in which case those employees would qualify for those benefits,” Hutchison says. The only other option for them to receive benefits would be if President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Alabama, as has been approved for other states at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. That would trigger a federal disaster unemployment assistance program, which would cover everyone who lost employment during the crisis, Hutchison explains.

[MAP: Where in the World Is Coronavirus?]

In Alabama, most dramatic impact from the coronavirus has been felt in Jefferson County and the city of Birmingham, where more than 173 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. On Tuesday, Birmingham issued a “shelter in place” ordinance ordering people not to leave their homes except to report to their essential job, buy or pick up food or medicine and exercise.

The impacts from these measures are untold at this point, says Pastor Steve Green of More

Than Conquerors Faith Church (MTCFC) in Birmingham, but it will inevitability have profound repercussions on the local economy.

With a weekly attendance of more than 3,000 people, MTCFC is financially stable, and it has more resources to help it weather difficult time than other, smaller churches, Green acknowledges. But it’s still acutely aware that rippling financial shockwaves will likely affect its congregation.

“We’re hoping it won’t be devastating,” Green says. “We believe in the word of God, and in wise planning and common sense. We’re holding on to that faithfulness.”

Meanwhile, the church is continuing to serve its flock through Sunday and Wednesday services streamed online and posted to YouTube.

“We’re trying to help our membership stay connected. We can’t afford to let people be spiritually starving,” Green says. “Our sanctuary is like a dining room, but right now it’s closed. So, we’re putting our sermons online. It’s like a drive-through. It may not be as good as a sit-down meal, but you won’t go away hungry.”

More from U.S. News

America’s Religious Communities Confront Coronavirus

These States Are Best at Social Distancing During the Coronavirus

Which States Are Projected to See the Most Job Losses by Summer

Alabama Churches Work to Serve Congregations Differently in Coronavirus Era originally appeared on usnews.com