Editor’s note: Selection of and interviews with our 2020 Minority Business Leader Awards honorees took place in early 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Their answers may not reflect the current state of business. Our 2020 awards program has been rescheduled.

AJ Jackson just might have the most unique job in all of D.C. development these days.

Jackson’s resume before joining JBG Smith Properties as executive vice president for social impact investing reads similarly to many of his peers in the city’s development circles. He scored an MBA from Harvard Business School, spent some time on Capitol Hill and in the federal government, then rose through the ranks over 15 years at EYA, a residential builder based in Bethesda.

But Jackson was looking for the chance to try something new, which he just might have found at JBG Smith. He joined that Bethesda developer midway through 2018, stepping in with the sole purpose of running its new Washington Housing Initiative.

It relies…