When any given dataset spans 135 years, superlatives can only be forged in times of enormous upheaval or change. The Dow Jones Industrial Average enjoys just such a history, and now, the first three months of 2020 will go down in the history books as the worst start to a year ever.

After flirting with the elusive 30,000 level, the blue-chip index finished the March quarter down more than 23% year-to-date as it quickly slipped into a bear market after an 11-year bull market.

The Dow fell 1.8%, or 410 points, to finish at 21,917.

More bad news, as usual. The chyrons weren’t operating in Wall Street’s favor on Tuesday as U.S. cases continued soaring and the situation in hot spots like New York City grew more and more dire.

Half empty or half full? Anyone loosely following commodities or possessing the remotest familiarity with prices at the pump could tell you the direction they’ve been going recently: down. The good news from an economic perspective is that oil prices advanced modestly on Tuesday. The bad news? It was the worst quarter ever for oil prices, which plunged 67% in just three months amid a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and demand shock from COVID-19.

Savor the flavor! Wringing the most out of the situation as it could, shares of independent oil and natural gas company Noble Energy ( NBL) added nearly 14% on Tuesday despite the modest, sub-1% gain in black gold. Stocks like NBL have been relentlessly beaten down by investors and are trading with high degrees of volatility — even compared to the rest of the market.

After the Bell: Worst First Quarter Ever for Dow originally appeared on usnews.com