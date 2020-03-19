After the Bell: Stocks Shed 4%

Up about 2% in early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points by the end…

Up about 2% in early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points by the end of the day Friday in a loss that translated to 4.5%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 each lost between 3.8% and 4.3% too, as California and New York, two of the largest states in the U.S., took dramatic measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Goldman sees a 24% contraction in second quarter. Goldman Sachs ( GS) came out with a dire economic prediction on Friday, projecting a dramatic and unprecedented 24% contraction in the U.S. economy in the second quarter. Far from being alarmist, numbers this depressing (and worse) are already being seen in certain pockets of the U.S. markets. Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants ( DRI), for instance, saw same-store sales plunge 60% year-over-year in the current week.

Hey, at least gold went up. For the lucky few owning gold, Friday wasn’t so bad. The price of the precious metal rose 0.75% to finish just below $1,500 an ounce. That said, gold, which is often seen as a safe-haven in times of crisis, hasn’t always managed to hold its value in the current coronavirus-driven bear market.

Carnival’s rebound. In yet another day of trading dominated by trading patterns that were essentially unprecedented a month ago, shares of the severely sold-off Carnival Corp. ( CCL) inexplicably rose 20% on Friday, continuing a rally from its Wednesday lows, when shares hit their lowest levels since 1993. Now shares are “only” down 76% year-to-date.

Carnival finished as the single best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Friday, although if things continue as they have for CCL, it’s unclear how long the stock will be a component of the storied index.

