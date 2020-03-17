After the Bell: Stocks Erase Trump Gains

Fear returned to markets en masse on Wednesday as markets continued their “one good day, one bad day” pattern. With…

Fear returned to markets en masse on Wednesday as markets continued their “one good day, one bad day” pattern. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly off as much as 10%, the circuit-breaker rule once again was activated, halting trading for 15 minutes. The Trump Administration is now proposing that half of the current $1 trillion relief package that’s being negotiated to come in the form of direct payments to American households.

Another virus relief bill passed in the U.S. Senate this afternoon, providing a sliver of optimism in a market largely devoid of it.

Oil plunges again. Wednesday was another awful day for oil prices, which fell as much as 20% in intraday trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil now trades for about $22 a barrel as fears over both a supply glut and a severe falloff in demand weigh on the so-called “black gold.”

Traditional safe havens disappear. One very worrisome part about the current COVID-19-inspired sell-off is the absence of safe havens. Traditionally both gold and Treasurys have served as investment vehicles of last resort, but as investors rush into cash, both Treasury and gold prices fell on Wednesday.

Kroger keeps outperforming. Shares of grocery chain Kroger ( KR) finished toward the top of the S&P 500 on Wednesday, surging 9.8% as investors put their money where they’re spending it, betting a surge of hoarding consumers will be great for Kroger and other conservative, boring companies selling essentials.

