After the Bell: Stocks Bounce on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday announced that the White House was in serious discussion with the U.S. Senate over how to get cash into the hands of every American who needs it. Mnuchin publicly endorsed a tentative plan to inject about $1 trillion into the U.S. economy, including about $250 billion in payments consisting of a means-tested $1,000 per American.

The Trump Administration said it will reveal more specifics shortly; the dramatic fiscal injection is said to include $50 billion for the airline industry and may include measures like a payroll tax cut.

Mnuchin announces a 90-day delay for filing taxes. The delay, which had previously been floated by administration officials, was announced by the Treasury Secretary Tuesday. The move, which will apply to individual U.S. taxpayers owing less than $1 million and U.S. companies owing less than $10 million, will also do away with interest and penalties.

Stocks seesaw higher in more erratic trading. All three major indices jumped on Tuesday, encouraged by the government’s growing willingness to take dramatic and swift action to stem what will certainly be challenging economic conditions. The Dow gained 1,048 points, or 5.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced 6% and 6.2%, respectively.

Economists: We’re in a global recession right now. Driven in part by a realization that the Chinese economy is not nearly as resilient as previously believed, economists from both Morgan Stanley ( MS) and Goldman Sachs ( GS) each became far less sanguine on the global economy’s ability to avoid recession. A worldwide recession is now officially the most likely outcome, Morgan Stanley said.

Dow Inc. moves higher. Dow Inc. ( DOW) ended as the best performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on Tuesday, soaring 20.9% on Tuesday after CEO Jim Fitterling announced the company was seeing demand in China bounce back. That alone is great news, but Fitterling’s belief that this could indicate a similar recovery in the U.S. also sparked investor optimism.

