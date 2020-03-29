After the Bell: Pandemic Rages, Dow Rises

Still riding high from last week’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package, stocks enjoyed a banner day on Monday, with all three…

Still riding high from last week’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package, stocks enjoyed a banner day on Monday, with all three major indices finishing at least 3% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 690 points to finish at 22,327 as the rip-roaring “bull market” consummated late last week continued.

A bull market is considered a rally of 20% or more from recent lows. Due to the pandemic unfolding, those lows were low enough to qualify the current market as being of the bull variety.

Stay-at-home orders, furloughs and salary reductions. The aforementioned traits aren’t common in bull markets, typically they’re reserved for times of national crisis, war and pandemic. But that era of trite, straightforward logic has no place in 2020.

As the mid-Atlantic region joined other areas of the country with stay-at-home orders enforced by misdemeanor charges, jail time and fines, little good news materialized on the economic front. Small businesses crumbled. Macy’s ( M) moved toward furloughing most of its 130,000 workers.

Oil continues to slide. The beleaguered energy source once referred to as “black gold” fell nearly 6% on Monday to close around $20 a barrel.

UHS doing great though. Universal Health Services ( UHS) did great on Monday, finishing as the top performer in the S&P 500 as it posted 12.5% gains.

