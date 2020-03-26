After the Bell: Dow Sheds Over 900 Points

In a textbook “sell the news” situation, the stock market finished a great week on a sour note as investors…

In a textbook “sell the news” situation, the stock market finished a great week on a sour note as investors took short-term gains on Friday following the passage of a record-setting $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

A last-second effort to delay the legislation was swiftly rebuffed as the House of Representatives reached a quorum and moved the bill to its next phase: President Donald Trump’s desk. Within hours, Trump had signed the bill into law.

Despite this positive development, stocks still cratered on Friday, as a vigorous rally in the prior three days was itself spurred by the anticipation of the relief bill.

Trump orders GM to make ventilators. President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force GM ( GM) to make ventilators to aid in the treatment of Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Boring dividends? Yes, please. Shares of real estate investment trust Extra Space Storage ( EXR) jumped on Friday, adding nearly 7% as investors returned to the “flee to safety” mode they have generally been in for weeks now.

EXR finished as the single best performer in the S&P 500 on Friday.

Roller coaster ride for cruise companies continues. In what continues to be a wildly volatile period for cruise line stocks, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ( NCLH) plunged on Friday, losing more than 23% and finishing as the worst performer in the S&P.

That said, NCLH is still up over 37% in the last five days alone as the beaten-down company bounced back as investors generally got more optimistic as the $2 trillion relief bill drew nearer to completion.

