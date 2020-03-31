After finishing off the worst first quarter in Wall Street history for both the Dow and S&P 500, stocks once…

After finishing off the worst first quarter in Wall Street history for both the Dow and S&P 500, stocks once again suffered heavy losses to commence the second quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 973 points, or 4.4%, to finish at 20,943. The S&P 500 also lost 4.4%, logging the worst beginning to a quarter since its debut in 1957.

Economic conditions continue to get more and more dire, and an acknowledgment late Tuesday from the White House that U.S. deaths from COVID-19 could range between 100,000 to 240,000. Whether that is realistic or actually ends up being optimistic remains to be seen.

Either way, the market wasn’t pleased.

“Very, very painful.” President Trump also said that the following two weeks would be “very, very painful,” as some experts have warned this may be when the virus starts peaking.

Governors are increasingly cracking down. Governors across the U.S. continued to intensify efforts to contain the virus, as both Florida and Pennsylvania both issued stay-at-home orders to their residents.

Gold the gainer. Gold prices, although up very modestly — gaining less than 1% — reached roughly $1,600 an ounce. On a day like Wednesday, anything that rises is good news, and shareholders in gold miner Newmont Corp. (ticker: NEM) sure are happy for that: It finished as the best performer in the S&P 500.

That said, it didn’t take much to make NEM the standout performer on a day like Wednesday: A 2.6% gain was all it took. At the other end of the spectrum? Carnival Corp. ( CCL), which lost 33.2%.

After the Bell: Dow Off Nearly 1,000 to Start Q2 originally appeared on usnews.com