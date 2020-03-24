Across India, the Rise of Anxiety Matches the Growth of Coronavirus Cases

NOIDA, India — With no vaccine in sight, Veena Talwar, 72-year-old wife of a retired doctor in this suburb of…

NOIDA, India — With no vaccine in sight, Veena Talwar, 72-year-old wife of a retired doctor in this suburb of New Delhi, has been fortifying herself with traditional remedies to ward off the novel coronavirus.

She gargles daily with salt water, takes turmeric tablets, drinks a mix of ginger and lime, and water boiled with “giloy,” a woody vine that yoga teacher Baba Ramdev says boosts immunity. Before going to bed, Talwar rubs mustard oil inside her nostrils and ears. She doesn’t know exactly how that helps, but figures it can’t hurt. “To increase our immunity we should do anything,” Talwar says.

By March 25, India had reported more than 560 cases across the country, more than double the number from four days ago, and at least nine deaths. Those are small numbers compared to its population of 1.3 billion people. Indeed, India was one of the first countries to place travel restrictions on international flights, and the World Health Organization’s India representative had earlier called India’s response “comprehensive and robust.”

Still, reported infections are beginning to rise sharply, and so is public anxiety. In recent days, people have started worrying that India’s numbers are low because it hasn’t been testing enough. They fear that if there is community transmission, infections could run into hundreds of thousands of people due to the country’s high population density and the hundreds of millions who live in poverty.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, shutting down all but essential activities and services such as hospitals and grocery stores.

“If these 21 days are not controlled, then the country and your family will be set back by 21 years,” Modi said in a televised address.

[MORE: Why Coronavirus Could Be Catastrophic for Developing World]

As a run-up to this lockdown, the country on March 22 observed a “public curfew” following a request by Modi in which he had asked people to stay inside their homes all day. Modi had asked that at 5 p.m., citizens come to their balconies, windows, or doors, to clap, bang a plate or ring a bell, to thank health care workers, doctors, cleaners and others for their service to the nation.

Some people, however, didn’t understand the part about doing this from inside their homes. At least three videos posted on social media showed groups of people, including one led by the Karnataka state governor, Vajubhai Vala, standing close together clapping and blowing conch shells.

“That is ridiculous,” says K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, a research and training institute in Delhi, and an adjunct professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “The concept of social distancing needs to be explained very, very clearly.”

Reddy says community transmission is already likely in India, based on the experience of other countries. “It’s a question of delaying it, ensuring that it doesn’t become wide and extensive.”

Meanwhile, heightened anxiety among the public has led to exaggerated reactions and allegations of discrimination.

An association of doctors in Delhi has complained that doctors, nurses and other health care workers are being evicted from their rented apartments because of fear that they are susceptible to coronavirus.

In a separate video, a sobbing airline crew member says that people in her locality had branded her as someone having coronavirus, even though she didn’t, and were harassing her and her mother who lives with her.

National carrier Air India and private airline IndiGo issued press releases asking for empathy. “We would like to appeal to all, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that Air India crew are treated with respect,” the airline said in a tweet.

Allegations of discrimination are also coming to the fore.

[MORE: Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now]

Indians from northeastern states, whose resemblance is similar to East Asian ethnic groups, have said that people have been calling them “coronavirus.” In a video posted last week, four youth who identified themselves as students living in the northern state of Punjab, said they face discrimination on the streets, or when they look to rent a place. One woman in the video showed a map of India saying that people should become familiar that seven northeast states are part of India, and be proud of the country’s diversity. “Instead of feeling proud, you demoralize and discourage us,” she said.

Meanwhile, as coronavirus increasingly takes over every aspect of daily life, people are looking for answers outside of science to understand how to tackle it.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who has nearly 41 million Twitter followers, tweeted in reference to the public curfew that vibrations from clapping or blowing of conch shells “reduce/destroy virus potency.” Bachchan was trolled for the tweet, which he quickly removed.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and a group of people were seen chanting “Corona Go, Go Corona,” as if wishing the virus away. The video became viral, and Instagram created a now-popular filter with the chant. In another instance, a group of Hindus hosted a cow urine drinking party, attended by 200 people, which they believe would keep away the coronavirus.

At the root of these tactics is apprehension, given the unknown and unpredictable nature of the virus. “When these two factors come in, people are much more afraid,” Reddy says.

More from U.S. News

Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus

Photos: In Beijing, Signs of Recovery As Coronavirus Restrictions Loosen In Hubei

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Across India, the Rise of Anxiety Matches the Growth of Coronavirus Cases originally appeared on usnews.com