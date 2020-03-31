A Rockville firm is seeing demand soar for virtual programming in the age of coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has brought many businesses to a screeching halt and forced others to go into overdrive. Viva Creative,…

The novel coronavirus has brought many businesses to a screeching halt and forced others to go into overdrive.

Viva Creative, an experiential marketing and communications firm based in Rockville, falls into the latter category. Why? The company specializes in hosting virtual programming, among other services.

Company co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Emily Greene said the company has recently been “flooded” with inquiries from businesses and organizations seeking assistance in hosting a virtual event or meeting, as the coronavirus essentially makes all in-person gatherings moot. That has translated to as many as six unsolicited calls or emails from potential clients a day, as opposed to its usual one or two. Overall, Greene said, the firm has seen its demand shoot up fivefold — and it’s increasing daily.

The requests, she said, range from a virtual board meeting of a dozen or so people to larger employee town halls to full-blown conventions with expo displays.

Perhaps its highest-profile…