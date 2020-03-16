A Guide to Ordering Groceries and Supplies Online

Shopping in the age of the coronavirus means a lot of people are ordering groceries, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pet…

Shopping in the age of the coronavirus means a lot of people are ordering groceries, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pet food and other supplies online.

With many people homebound, working from home or trying to self-quarantine, here are some tips on how to get food and supplies as efficiently as possible.

[See: 12 Shopping Apps and Sites to Score the Best Price]

Get to Know the Online Grocery Services

There are several options when it comes to shopping for online groceries.

Amazon. If you’re going to buy groceries with any regularity from Amazon, you’ll likely want to pay the annual $119 (or you can pay $12.99 a month, which works out to $155.88 a year). That allows you to become an Amazon Prime member, which gives you free two-day shipping and numerous other perks, such as streaming services.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, aside from the two-day shipping for just about anything, you can use Amazon’s Prime Now service, which is in dozens of (but not all) cities throughout the United States. Prime Now might allow you to get groceries delivered for free within two hours.

Among other services Amazon provides, you could look into Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service. You can then set it up so you automatically buy certain items that you constantly run out of and will need to restock such as paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, pet food and, these days, hand sanitizer. If you buy five or more items a month, you’ll get 15% off the items (buy fewer than five, and you’ll get a smaller discount).

If you have a subscription service, you are likely assured that you won’t run out of staples.

And note that Amazon owns Whole Foods, so if you go to the Whole Foods website and you’re an Amazon Prime member, you should (in theory) be able to get your food delivered in about two hours, depending on where you live.

Walmart. Last year, Walmart debuted a grocery delivery subscription service (not available in all stores) called Delivery Unlimited. For $98 per year, you get unlimited, same-day delivery of fresh groceries. It will soon be rebranding, however, as Walmart Plus, and it’s believed that customers will be able to text their orders. There is a 15-day free trial period.

[Read: 8 Budget Types for Businesses.]

Instacart. Order from Instacart, and you’ll be given a list of grocery stores near you. What many people like about the service is that you make one order, but you can order items from multiple stores.

So if you really want pork chops from your favorite butcher, and you want groceries from the nearby supermarket, but you also want some special dog food from a pet store, you could (as long as your favorite stores work with Instacart) get items from each of those places — and have it all delivered as one order.

You’ll order from Instacart, and a personal shopper will do the driving and delivery, possibly within the hour. Or you can pick up your orders yourself (usually two hours after placing the order, or you can choose a convenient time over the next three days), and somebody will bring out your order when you arrive.

If you pay a $99 annual membership fee, and as long as your orders are $35 or over, you’ll get free delivery. It is recommended that you tip your driver (who is also your shopper, braving the elements) 10% of your shopping bill.

If you don’t pay the membership fee, there’s a delivery fee, which varies, and there’s a service fee of 5%. Plus the tip. There is a two-week free trial period.

Target. Target offers same-day delivery groceries. You can get a free four-week trial, and after that you pay the delivery service Shipt (which Target owns) $99 a year for unlimited orders costing $35 or more. (If it’s under $35, you pay a $5.99 fee.) If you have Target’s RedCard, you’ll save 5% off your orders, too, which is worth noting (the RedCard won’t get you a discount on the annual Shipt fee, however).

Costco. Are you a Costco member? If you’re in a qualifying ZIP code, you can order groceries online, including perishables like produce and meat, and you’ll receive them that day. Costco uses the aforementioned Instacart.

Buy Early and Expect Delays

Many websites may promise same-day delivery or that you’ll have your purchases in a day or two, but try to buy further in advance than you normally would, recommends Miguel Suro, a Miami attorney who runs RichMiser.com, a lifestyle website, with his wife Lily Rodriguez.

Suro says that with the coronavirus, and suddenly just about everybody discovering the joys of online grocery shopping, it’s common sense to expect that your orders from all retailers selling groceries could take longer than you anticipate.

Be Home When Food Is Delivered

That’s getting easier with so many people self-quarantining. But coronavirus or not, you don’t want perishables sitting out on your doorstep for too long, says Katie Heil, a certified food safety professional at StateFoodSafety.com, an online food safety education company.

“If you plan to pick up your order at the store, safety shouldn’t be an issue, but if you want the food delivered, there’s a greater risk involved,” Heil says. “The main issue is how long your food sits on your doorstep before you can get the perishable items into a fridge or freezer. Bacteria grow fastest between 41 degrees Fahrenheit and 135 degrees Fahrenheit and can grow to unsafe levels in four hours.”

She adds that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends leaving food outside no longer than two hours.

“That time frame shrinks to one hour if the temperature is 90 F or hotter,” Heil says.

[Read: Best Budget Apps.]

Consider Going Into a Supermarket

Depending when you read this and where you are, this may not be an option. But as effective and efficient as online grocery shopping can be, you may find that certain items are out of stock and, for now, unavailable. So you may decide that it’s reasonable and faster to shop in a grocery store.

If you do, your best bet is to go in the morning if you can. Chances are, the supermarket has been thoroughly sanitized at night — and the shelves fully restocked.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

A Guide to Ordering Groceries and Supplies Online originally appeared on usnews.com