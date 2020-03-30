A Guide to Home Isolation During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With the U.S. now having more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country, there’s increasing attention on keeping those…

With the U.S. now having more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country, there’s increasing attention on keeping those who are sick away from those who are well. For those who are confirmed or suspected to have the new coronavirus with mild symptoms, health experts recommend home isolation.

Isolation is suggested for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, shortness of breath or fever, who either test positive for the disease or are likely to have the disease. The latter may be determined based on contact that person had with someone who is infected with the coronavirus or travel to an area where it’s known that COVID-19 has spread in the community. Those with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 should be isolated from other non-infected people until symptoms have resolved and they’ve been cleared by a health provider to discontinue home isolation.

“A person is at highest risk of spreading COVID-19 while they are symptomatic,” says Dr. Adam C. Levine, director of the division of global emergency medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. “They may still be able to spread the disease for a period of days after their symptoms resolve, though the risk is much lower once they no longer have symptoms.”

Although there’s no exacting guideline, some experts recommend continuing to self-isolate for 72 hours after fever resolves. The decision regarding when to stop home isolation should be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following instructions from your doctor and local health authorities.

“There are no black and white answers, just varying degrees of risk,” Levine explains. A person is at highest risk of spreading COVID-19 while they are symptomatic, he adds, but may be able to spread the disease for a period of time after their symptoms resolve.

“If they are sick enough to require hospitalization, such as needing supplemental oxygen, IV therapies, close monitoring or other forms of supportive care that can only be provided in a hospital,” Levine says, “then they should be admitted to their own room in the hospital and kept separate from other patients. Those who don’t require hospitalization should isolate themselves at home.”

Those who self-isolate at home should stay at least 6 feet away from others, including people living in the household. It’s also strongly preferred — although not always possible in smaller dwellings or a full house — that the person have their own separate bedroom or living space and separate bathroom.

A person in home isolation should also wear a mask, especially when around others, to keep from spreading the coronavirus that’s caused a global pandemic. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is primarily spread through respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes. Frequent hand-washing is important, as is appropriate cough etiquette — such coughing away from others and into an elbow, not one’s hand.

In addition, those in home isolation should be careful not to share utensils or other personal items like towels and to make sure all surfaces and objects that they touch are regularly disinfected. Using disposable plates and utensils is one way to minimize contact.

While SARS-CoV-2 is much more likely to spread from person-to-person contact, the virus may also spread by contact with materials, objects or surfaces that are infected. That can include anything from clothing to balls or toys to countertops and doorknobs. “Frequently touched surfaces need to be cleaned frequently,” emphasizes Dr. Jorge Salinas, a clinical assistant professor of internal medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and epidemiologist for UI Hospitals & Clinics.

The Environmental Protection Agency lists disinfectant products that may be used to kill COVID-19. While the agency notes that the products haven’t been tested specifically on SARS-CoV-2, it’s expected that they are effective against the virus. That’s because they’ve been proven effective against other similar coronaviruses or a “harder-to-kill virus.”

Self-Quarantine vs Home Isolation

Home isolation differs from self-quarantining. The latter is recommended for any person who’s believed to have been exposed to the virus. In that case, a person would stay away from others, typically for a period of up to two weeks, until it was clear they didn’t have COVID-19.

“Quarantine refers to people who have been exposed to someone with a disease and may have contracted the disease, but are not yet sick,” Levine notes. “All diseases have an incubation period — for COVID-19 it ranges from one to 14 days — which is the time between when they are infected with the disease and when they develop symptoms.”

What’s called social distancing, or physical distancing, doesn’t require staying separate from others in the household. Rather, for people who are thought to be well, staying at home is advised to prevent contracting COVID-19 and to reduce its spread.

As the threat from COVID-19 has evolved, terminology has sometimes been used inconsistently or in confusing ways to describe protective or preventive measures. For example, when California Governor Gavin Newsom called for people 65 and older and with chronic health conditions to stay at home, he used the term “home isolation.” Levine reiterates, however, that home isolation is for those who are sick with COVID-19 — or those suspected to have the disease.

Rather than just a matter of semantics, experts say understanding the distinction is important to know what precautions you should take.

Recovering at Home, While Protecting Others

If you have COVID-19, it’s important to be in regular contact with your physician. You’ll want to discuss how you’re feeling, any symptoms you’re experiencing, and if you get sicker, whether you need medical attention and to be hospitalized.

On March 17, the Trump administration announced a broad expansion of Medicare coverage for telehealth. This supports doing medical and mental health consults virtually, using only a smartphone, tablet or computer — and sometimes just making a low-tech phone call. That’s become the new norm and first option for non-emergency or routine care, in an effort to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Private health plans have also followed suit in expanding telehealth coverage, offering virtual visit options for people to check with their doctors. So check with your plan about what telemedicine services are covered.

In addition, make sure to stay hydrated, Salinas says. Also, eating a balanced diet is important. A comfort food mainstay no matter what the ailment, chicken noodle soup is a nourishing and hydrating option.

At present, there’s no proven cure for COVID-19, just as there isn’t an approved vaccine to prevent it. Still, you may be able to manage symptoms, such as fever, with over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen. And despite some controversy concerning whether anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen — another fever-reducer — could worsen the disease, the World Health Organization and most health experts now say that’s a safe option as well. Talk to your doctor about what medications may be right for you.

Conversely, clinicians warn that it’s never a good idea to self-medicate with prescription drugs that aren’t approved for COVID-19. “Americans need to know that there are no proven medicines against COVID,” Salinas stresses.

He points to the recent case of an Arizona man who died and whose wife was hospitalized after the couple took a form of chloroquine used to treat parasites in fish in an effort to prevent getting COVID-19. The drug — the human form of which is used to treat malaria — has been touted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the ongoing effort to find a cure for the novel coronavirus. But health experts caution against taking this medication to treat or prevent COVID-19, as there’s scant evidence to support its effectiveness.

It’s important to do everything possible not to spread the coronavirus to others, experts emphasize. Planning for the possibility of home isolation can help.

Leonard Marcus and his wife have planned for just such a possibility. Marcus is co-director of the Harvard National Preparedness Leadership Initiative. The initiative is a joint program of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Center for Public Leadership.

“We came up with a whole plan, whereby if one of us turned out to be exposed, we would stay in the family room,” he says. He notes that there’s an adjacent bathroom that could be used solely by the person who was sick. Marcus even had a recent scare — and while it ultimately turned out he had a 24-hour bug, not COVID-19 — the couple was still able to briefly put the plan in place.

“In very practical terms, any food, medications or anything else I would need would be placed at the doorway — and we played out this scenario,” he notes. “Well after she’s walked away from the door way, I would open the door and bring everything in.

“There wouldn’t be any plates or anything that would need to be cleaned. Everything would be paper. So all the food and everything that I would be using would be disposable. Terrible for the climate and we hate using paper products that way, but for health this is what you do.”

He adds: “Hopefully I wouldn’t get too sick. But if I needed medications — whatever — we would communicate by phone.”

Staying Connected While Isolated

In the digital age, it’s possible to be at home, while staying connecting — at least digitally. That’s true whether you’re staying at home for preventive purposes or self-isolating because you’re sick. Having that kind of connection is critical.

Experts advise regularly checking in with friends and family by video chat, like Skype and FaceTime, as well as by phone. Those who have existing mental health conditions like an anxiety disorder or depression are encouraged to take advantage teletherapy — another form of telehealth.

Given the widespread nature of the current COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is for certain: Even if you’re isolated temporarily, you’re not alone. The initiative Marcus directs has studied every kind of crises, from the Gulf oil spill to H1N1 to Hurricane Katrina. “But this one is a unique crisis,” he says, “because everyone is personally affected.”

