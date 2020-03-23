A Doctor’s Reaction to Coronavirus: ‘We’re in the Eye of the Storm’

Within every storm is an eye. The eye is a region of mostly calm weather at the center of strong…

Within every storm is an eye. The eye is a region of mostly calm weather at the center of strong tropical cyclones. The eye of a storm is an area surrounded by the eyewall, a ring of towering thunderstorms where the most severe weather occurs. It is in this space that there is a moment to contemplate what is coming and to prepare as best as one can.

Right now, we are somewhere in the storm that is COVID-19. Some are in the eye, desperately sandbagging to ward off the damage. We do this by surge planning for hospitals, planning for conservation of personal protective equipment and trying to mitigate the onslaught by confining people to their homes. Others are already in the eyewall, trying to maintain basic health care to the almost unfathomably ill while the storm brutalizes the very people fighting for the vulnerable.

To say it is frightening would be an understatement. To say it has been terrifyingly enlightening would be a truth. When challenges arise, the flaws in any system are disrobed, exposing in a glaringly naked way what was just beneath the surface all along.

As one of the wealthiest industrialized countries in the world, the United States has supported an unwieldy, overly expensive, and marginally valuable health care system. Outcomes, despite the massive percent of gross domestic product spent on care, have not surpassed other nations as one would expect. There has been inertia, as often happens when one is overindulged. There has been talk of change but the movement has been ill-defined and slow to occur. And now, in the midst of an impending tsunami, change must occur at an unparalleled pace.

For instance, virtual health is now a must have, not a “wouldn’t it be nice.” Currently, it’s the only way for millions to receive their necessary maintenance care while bunkered down against COVID-19. Rapid discharge planning to decrease length of stay to open beds is no longer a metric we follow; rather, it’s how we do business in the storm. Resources like personal protective equipment that were once easily disposable are now rare gems. And potentially, like our global siblings, we could have to consider rationing of certain life-impacting supplies, drugs and equipment. The economy is in a free fall. Our “it could never happen here” philosophy seems like a fairytale in this moment in history.

There is no doubt that the world will recover from a health standpoint. It has happened many times over the centuries, although none that any living generation would know or be able to recall. There will be many losses and heartbreaks to grieve as a society and, in some ways, things will never be the same. It will be on the world, and particularly health care workers, to look at the root causes of the inability to contain this virus. That part may not have been able to be changed — there are on occasion infections that cause pandemics. But what were the root causes of a slower than optimal response? Could it be that the luxury of unlimited health care blurred our vision of what could happen?

Everyday there are communities across the globe that do not have enough. Rationing care is a way of life, and other controls such as social distancing and therapies like herbal remedies are everyday life and survival. Perhaps too much comfort has led us to idling rather than pushing forward with what the practices of medicine need to be in the 21st century.

Usually, after a storm, there is quiet and calm, a moment to consider the beauty of nature and how to move on. Sure, there are often limbs broken and flooding, but there is a sense of control of putting it back together. Maybe after the COVID-19 storm, there will be an opportunity to put it back together better, savoring the innovation that comes from necessity. Perhaps we will be better equipped to provide creative care outside of the hospital or clinic setting. Maybe we can reset our compass to funding the unthinkable for truly valuable healthcare for us all. Perhaps industry will redefine stockpiling for survival. Maybe scientists will discover new drugs and vaccines. Maybe people will actually take them.

The world has seen many dark times, like other pandemics, wars and Sept. 11. And each time, it has risen. It will do so again. As the great English author Charles Caleb Colton once wrote: “Times of great calamity and great confusion have been productive for the greatest minds. The purest ore is produced from the hottest furnace. The biggest thunderbolt is elicited form the darkest storm.”

We are in the eye of the storm. What comes next is up to us.

