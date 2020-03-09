9 Upgraded Stocks to Buy in March

Consider these buying opportunities. The coronavirus outbreak sent the stock market reeling in February and created a wave of uncertainty…

The coronavirus outbreak sent the stock market reeling in February and created a wave of uncertainty about near-term global economic growth. Investment bank Goldman Sachs recently cut its 2020 earnings per share estimate for the S&P 500 to 0%, well below consensus estimates for 7% growth. But while many investors are dialing back exposure to the market, others are assuming the coronavirus outbreak will ultimately be a temporary phenomenon and are looking for long-term buying opportunities. Here are nine of CFRA’s most recent stock upgrades.

AK Steel Holding Corp. (ticker: AKS)

AK Steel shares have gotten hammered so far in 2020, dropping about 28%. However, analyst Matthew Miller says the stock’s valuation, coupled with its pending merger with Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), expected to close in March, is enough for investors to be buying the dip. Miller says the combined company will have the highest margins of any American steel producer. In addition, he says AK’s downstream businesses, including AK Tube and Precision Partners, should provide growth opportunities even in a weak steel market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for AKS stock.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC)

HSBC is one of the largest international banking groups, and banks around the world have had net interest margins squeezed by falling interest rates. Coronavirus-related fears have increased expectations of further interest rate cuts in the U.S. and potential negative rates in other nations. HSBC shares are down about 12.5% in 2020, but analyst Firdaus Ibrahim recently upgraded the stock. Ibrahim says HSBC is on a path to reaching its goal of attaining double-digit return on tangible equity by 2022. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $42 price target for HSBC stock.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

This year has been nothing short of a disaster so far for ViacomCBS. Since officially closing the merger between Viacom and CBS on Dec. 4, the combined company has seen shares down about 42% overall in less than three months. Analyst Tuna Amobi says investors should be scooping up shares on the weakness. Amobi says the company’s direct-to-consumer strategy, which involves CBS All Access, Showtime OTT and Pluto TV, will help drive at mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2020, and the merger will create $750 million in synergies. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $35 price target for VIAC stock.

Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC)

Vulcan is the largest U.S. producer of construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel. Vulcan shares are down about 13.5% in 2020, but Miller says Vulcan will grow revenue by at least 7% in 2020. He says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margins should expand by 2% this year due to volume growth, pricing power and cost savings. In addition, Miller says Vulcan has an impressive share of high-growth markets and should ride the wave of growing public and private construction demand. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $151 price target for VMC stock.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Ridesharing giant Uber has gained 13.4% year-to-date despite the coronavirus sell-off. The big bullish catalyst for Uber came in January when the company moved up its profitability target date from the end of 2021 to the end of 2020. Analyst Angelo Zino says he has a high-conviction bullish outlook for the ridesharing business through 2021. And he says Uber’s increased visibility regarding its path to profitability makes clear that the company has major opportunity for margin expansion from current levels, especially when incorporating autonomous vehicle technology. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $48 price target for UBER stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC)

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth had a rough 2019 but is holding up relatively well so far in 2020, up about 2.2% overall. Analyst Garrett Nelson says cannabis sentiment seems to have bottomed, and new CEO and former Constellation Brands (STZ) CFO David Klein should help the company improve its operations and financials. Nelson says the financial backing of 35% stakeholder Constellation makes Canopy a relatively low-risk investment within the cannabis space. In addition, Canopy could be a potential Constellation buyout target later. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $26.20 price target for CGC stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific is one of the largest producers of oriented strand board used in housing construction. Miller says the company has an impressive balance sheet, and CFRA is forecasting 19% revenue growth this year following the company’s 9% revenue decline in the fourth quarter. Miller says oriented strand board prices have started to recover from cyclical lows, and there is additional room to the upside. In addition, he says investors can expect double-digit sales growth from Louisiana-Pacific’s siding business for at least several more years. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $38 price target for LPX stock.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis is a global leader in developing and commercializing animal health vaccinations and medications. Analyst Sel Hardy says global trends in pet ownership are strong, and Zoetis could experience earnings multiple expansion in coming quarters. Hardy says Zoetis has a durable competitive advantage, and the emerging market middle class should be a particularly large relatively untapped growth source for Zoetis. Pet ownership rates in emerging market economies are 85% lower than U.S. ownership rates, yet emerging markets already represent about 22% of Zoetis’ sales. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $160 price target for ZTS stock.

Linde (LIN)

Linde is the world’s largest industrial gas company, and its stock is down about 5% so far this year. Miller says Linde’s return on capital is improving, and new project wins should keep rolling in. Over time, increasing global demand from clean energy, chemicals and electronics should keep Linde’s business on the rise. The company’s impressive free cash flow profile and its robust project backlog are two of the biggest reasons to like the stock, Miller says. In addition, Praxiar merger synergies will ramp up in 2020. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $245 price target for LIN stock.

