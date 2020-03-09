9 Top-Rated ETFs to Buy

Top ETF picks from Bank of America analysts. After regulators listed restrictions on analyst ratings for exchange-traded funds, Bank of…

After regulators listed restrictions on analyst ratings for exchange-traded funds, Bank of America’s team of researchers began offering their top picks for ETFs starting in 2018. Led by strategist Mary Ann Bartels, the bank’s global research team explored ranking ETFs in three areas: efficiency, based on criteria such as expenses and tracking differences between underlying assets; technicals, based on price momentum and metrics like the Sharpe ratio; and fundamentals, based on subjective exposure recommendations and strategies of experts. There are only a handful of picks that started the year with top rankings from these researchers. Here are nine of those leaders that stand out.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (ticker: VO)

Interestingly, Bank of America’s team doesn’t give top marks to a single small-cap fund when arranging the universe of exchange-traded funds by size. And similarly, it doesn’t give top marks to ETFs that focus on large-sized stocks, either. Only “Goldilocks” funds like this Vanguard offering win top rankings as both more attractive than its peers and also a favorable outlook for its entire category. Not too big to be stuck in their ways or too small that they can weather tough times, mid-caps are an investment class the experts think each investor should be watching.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Anyone familiar with the ETF universe knows there are hundreds of offerings that focus on individual sectors and exclude the rest of the market. But according to Bank of America, many of those sectors are looking troubled — and even when they’re not, many of those ETFs are inferior to their peers. This iShares consumer fund stands out, however, as it has a bent toward services. Think communication firms like Walt Disney Co. (DIS) or retailers like Home Depot (HD) that also install doors, carpet and more. Brick-and-mortar retail can sometimes weigh down consumer ETFs, and this fund cuts them out.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials (RGI)

A quirky fund from Invesco, this “equal weight” ETF takes roughly 70 industrial stocks of all shapes and sizes and rebalances regularly to ensure no single offering is worth more than 1.5% of the total assets. That allows $5 billion valve pump supplier Flowserve Corp. (FLS) to appear side-by-side with $90 billion chemical giant 3M Co. (MMM). This is a great way to ensure you have a portfolio bias toward a specific sector like industrials, which Bank of America is keen on this year, without being overly reliant on a single stock.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Another sector fund that makes the top of the list is this pharmaceuticals ETF that is a grab-bag of the big names in the industry that you probably expect — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE) and Merck & Co. (MRK). Pharmaceutical stocks are always a low-risk bet, as patients will cut back on many other expenses before they stop taking the drugs that keep them healthy and active. But particularly in the wake of infectious disease fears, these stocks make perfect sense for investors.

Biotechnology SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Related to its bullish take on the prior pharmaceutical fund, Bank of America also gave top marks to this biotech ETF. Many factors are the same as with larger and more established drugmakers, except up-and-coming biotechnology stocks have a bit more risk as they research new cures — but also a lot more room to grow. Unlike other biotech funds, XBI ranks highly because of relatively lower expenses and a more diversified makeup. This fund includes more than 120 holdings at present but not a single position is worth more than about 2.2% of the portfolio.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA)

EAFE stands for Europe, Australasia and the Far East. So this iShares fund is effectively a play on all of the developed markets that exist outside of North America. This includes many large companies you have likely heard of, such as Switzerland’s Nestle (NSRGY) or Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) but also firms you may not know of, including French luxury goods house Kering. Though about 24% of the fund is in Japan, the rest of this ETF’s exposures are fairly balanced across Europe, Australia and Asia. The result is a diversified international fund that allows you to play stocks the typical U.S.-focused ETF ignores.

SPDR EuroStoxx50 ETF (FEZ)

A slightly more focused international fund that caught the eye of ETF analysts at Bank of America is FEZ, a fund benchmarked to the Euro Stoxx 50 index. This benchmark is similar to the U.S.-focused Dow Jones Industrial Average, providing simple exposure to the region’s blue-chip stocks through some of the largest names in Europe. Collectively, the 50 stocks in this index represent almost $2.2 trillion in market capitalization. These include picks like French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (SNY) that are well-known and available to U.S. investors, but also names like Spanish clothing retailer Inditex that aren’t as popular or accessible.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Zeroing even further on developed markets are a group of ETFs that focus on individual countries instead of regions. And among all the country-specific funds, analysts rank this iShares fund focused on Japan at the top of the list. With more than 300 stocks, including big names like Sony (SNE) as well as smaller industrial or service companies, this ETF gives investors exposure to a wide swath of Tokyo-listed companies. While the nation’s roughly 1% GDP growth rate isn’t terribly impressive, the stability and attractive valuation of stocks here place this fund near the top of Bank of America’s list of regional ETFs.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (EMGF)

If you want your international investments to have more of a growth flavor, then consider this top-rated emerging markets fund from iShares. The multifactor approach involves a quantitative screening process to find stocks that historically outperform their peers. Metrics that matter to EMGF include financial health metrics like profitability as well as valuation metrics like book value. At present, the portfolio of more than 200 stocks includes big companies like Asian e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as well as smaller companies in South America and Asia that only trade on local exchanges and aren’t easily accessible to American investors outside of this fund.

