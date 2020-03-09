9 Affordable and Fun Indoor Games and Activities for Kids

Concerns about coronavirus have shuttered schools, sports and activities around the country , sending parents scrambling for ways to keep…

Concerns about coronavirus have shuttered schools, sports and activities around the country , sending parents scrambling for ways to keep their kids occupied for the next several weeks.

Here are nine ways to get back to normal routines while also keeping elementary schoolers’ brains and bodies active. And bonus: These games and activities don’t involve any screen time.

Jigsaw Puzzles

A puzzle can be a great collaborative activity for siblings at home. Plus, while they’re piecing together the puzzles, they’re also learning skills and lessons such as shape recognition, patience and delayed gratification. Families who want to get the parents involved can opt for more difficult puzzles.

Board Games and Card Games

Dust off some of the old board games.

Monopoly or Monopoly Junior are fun ways to practice math skills, while also teaching kids ideas such as saving, spending and other money-management concepts. Scrabble Junior stretches vocabulary skills. Classic card games like Go Fish, Old Maid and Uno are fun to pull out too, along with newer games such as Sleeping Queens.

At less than $10, card games are very affordable, and board games aren’t that much more with starting prices around $15.

Indoor Basketball

An over-the-door basketball hoop and miniature ball is a great way for kids to get some exercise while stuck indoors. They can practice shooting or layups on their own, or they can enlist siblings for games like knockout and “horse”. Indoor basketball sets tend to start at around $20.

Marble Runs

Constructing a marble run is a great way for kids to build their motor skills, use logic to figure out ways to keep the marble from stopping in the middle of the track and enjoy a sense of accomplishment at completing the project.

At $29.99, this 80-piece National Geographic marble run is a good value for the money. Plus, kids will delight in watching the 15 glow-in-the-dark marbles gleam as they zip through the run.

Lego Kits

Fine motor skills, creativity, problem-solving and cause-and-effect concepts are just some lessons kids can learn with Legos. You can purchase a basic box of bricks or go for themed sets like Disney Frozen II or dinosaur kits, among other options. These sets range in price from about $14.99 to $34.99.

Mad Libs

Mad Libs are a hilarious way for kids to brush up on their parts of speech. Children will cement concepts such as nouns, verbs and adjectives while coming up with ridiculous stories related to certain themes.

These word games are some of the cheapest laughs around. Search for free, printable templates online or purchase Mad Lib booklets for less than $5 a pop.

Indoor Snowballs

An indoor snowball fight is a fun way to burn off some energy as a family, while also ensuring that no one gets hurt and nothing in the house gets damaged. At $19.99, this 30-piece snowball kit is sure to get kids pelting soft snowballs at one another, while also running and laughing together.

Reading Aloud

Reading aloud is beneficial for older and younger children, as it helps them grapple with difficult issues, reduces stress, improves vocabulary and comprehension and introduces them to literature they might otherwise ignore.

Now is the perfect time to get started: Invite children into the magical wizarding world of “Harry Potter,” the family adventures of “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street” and “The Penderwicks,” the heartwarming tale of “Because of Winn-Dixie,” the historical memoir “Brown Girl Dreaming” and many more.

Baking and Cooking

Enlist your kids as sous-chefs and you’ll get some extra help in the kitchen while also teaching them practical skills such as following a recipe, measurements and kitchen safety.

There is an array of cookbooks for kids, children’s cooking kits and even kid-safe knives out on the market, but you can also teach kids using the cookbooks, equipment and ingredients you already have in your kitchen.

