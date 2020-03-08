8 Stock Picks From Top-Rated Wall Street Analysts

Insights from the highest-ranked stock analysts. Wall Street analysts issue new stock ratings on a daily basis. Unfortunately, not all…

Wall Street analysts issue new stock ratings on a daily basis. Unfortunately, not all analyst opinions hold equal weight. With so many different opinions and ratings out there, it can be difficult to determine which ones are credible and which ones aren’t. TipRanks has implemented a system to track analyst stock picks and follow the performance of those stocks in the year following each rating. TipRanks then keeps a running list of the analysts with the most accurate picks. Here’s a look at recent stock picks from each of the eight highest-ranked Wall Street analysts.

Fidelity National Information Services (ticker: FIS)

Out of more than 6,200 total analysts in the TipRanks database, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Joseph Foresi is rated No. 1 based on his stock picking track record. Foresi has an impressive 87% success rate on his stock ratings, and his 387 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 24.6%. Fidelity National Information Services is among Foresi’s latest stock picks. Foresi has been bullish on Fidelity National for a long time, and the coronavirus weakness could be a great entry point. Foresi has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for FIS stock.

Anaplan (PLAN)

The next highest-ranked analyst in the TipRanks database is Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis. Davis’ 395 stock picks have actually generated a much higher average annual return than Foresi’s at 43.8%. However, his success rate is slightly lower at 83%. One of Davis’ most recent stock picks is Anaplan, a cloud-based connected planning platform. Since its initial public offering in 2018, Anaplan stock has climbed from $17 to more than $44, even after a steep coronavirus-related sell-off. Davis says there’s still more upside ahead. Davis has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for PLAN stock.

Mastercard (MA)

Third on TipRanks’ list of top-performing analysts is Oppenheimer’s Glenn Greene. Greene has an 80% success rate, and his 398 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 21.8%. One of Greene’s latest stock picks is credit card and digital payments giant Mastercard. Mastercard shares have roughly tripled the return of the overall S&P 500 index in the past year, and Greene has been bullish on the stock the entire time. The stock is down about 16% from its highs since the coronavirus outbreak. Greene has a “buy” rating and $350 price target for MA stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin is fourth on the TipRanks list of top analysts. Bracelin has a 76% success rate, and his 389 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 29.8%. Bracelin recently reiterated his bullish stance on Microsoft, which has been a big winner in the past year. Bracelin praised Microsoft’s expansion into the security business and said the stock should be a “core growth holding in cloud.” In the most recent quarter, Microsoft reported 14% sales growth and 62% Azure cloud revenue growth. Bracelin has a “buy” rating and $199 price target for MSFT stock.

Salesforce.com (CRM)

In fifth place among TipRanks’ top-performing analysts is Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz. Schwartz has a 75% success rate, and his 403 stock picks have generated an average annual return of 28.8%. Earlier this month, Schwartz said Salesforce’s latest quarter was yet another sign of the company’s ability to gain market share and benefit from the long-term digital transformation of the global economy. He says the surprise departure of co-CEO Keith Block initially spooked investors, but Salesforce’s business fundamentals are too strong to ignore. Schwartz has a “buy” rating and $205 price target for CRM stock.

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin is sixth on the TipRanks list of top analysts. Atkin’s 17.6% average annual return isn’t quite as high as some of the other analysts on this list, but his 82% success rate among 342 stock picks demonstrates his consistency. Atkin’s latest stock pick is real estate investment trust American Tower. American Tower is the world’s largest owner and operator of wireless communication towers. American Tower shares are up 18.2% overall in the past three months ahead of the rollout of global 5G networks. Atkin has a “buy” rating and $240 price target for AMT stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Semiconductor stock Nvidia is the latest stock pick from Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis, the seventh-ranked TipRanks top Wall Street analyst. Lipacis has a 73% success rate among 355 stock picks, and his ratings have generated an average annual return of 28.7%. Nvidia has been a huge hit for Lipacis and other investors for years, and its positioning in booming long-term growth markets such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, high-end gaming and autonomous vehicles makes it an exciting growth play for investors. Lipacis has a “buy” rating and $315 price target for NVDA stock.

RingCentral (RNG)

The final analyst to make the TipRanks top eight is SunTrust Robinson analyst Terry Tillman. Tillman has a 79% success rate among 210 stock picks, but his 37.9% average annual return is second only to Davis among the top eight analysts. One of Tillman’s latest stock picks is business cloud communication solutions company RingCentral. Schwartz recently said RingCentral is a top pick in the high-growth unified communications as a service market, and its operating margins should improve significantly with scale. Tillman has a “buy” rating and $236 price target for RNG stock.

