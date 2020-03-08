8 Best Funds for Retirement

The best mutual funds for your retirement. Investing for retirement is an investor’s biggest goal. Retirees and investors approaching retirement…

The best mutual funds for your retirement.

Investing for retirement is an investor’s biggest goal. Retirees and investors approaching retirement will find themselves in a unique position today. With recent market volatility, you may be worried that your assets won’t sufficiently fund your retirement lifestyle. But taking an active role in selecting the best retirement funds will help shore up your nest egg. In fact, during times of market turmoil, buying funds after a price drop can lead to outsize gains going forward. Picking the best 401(k) mutual funds can help make your money grow for retirement and last well into the future. And whether you’re building wealth for tomorrow or investing as a retiree, these mutual funds can offer both capital appreciation and income. Here’s a list of the best mutual funds for retirement.

Vanguard Target Retirement 2035 Fund (ticker: VTTHX)

Each Vanguard Target Retirement fund has a “retirement” date. So the 2035 fund is designed for investors expecting to retire in roughly 15 years, although there are a suite of comparable offerings with varying expected retirement dates. These built-in retirement dates can be helpful for more impulsive investors. “Vanguard Target Retirement funds are one of the best options for long-term investing,” says Dejan Ilijevski, president at Sabela Capital Markets. Investing in a product designed with a future date as the end goal may mitigate your emotional response to short-term market swings, he says. VTTHX owns shares of the Vanguard total stock, total international stock, total bond and total international bond market index funds. This life-cycle retirement fund has a current 2.32% yield and a low 0.14% expense ratio. The fund automatically adjusts holdings as you age, decreasing your risk exposure as you approach retirement, Ilijevski says.

Vanguard Target Retirement Income Fund (VTINX)

Retirees can’t go wrong with another low-fee Vanguard retirement income fund for cash flow. VTINX invests in five Vanguard index funds to reach a 30% stock and 70% bond asset allocation. The fund includes domestic and international stock funds and three bond funds spanning total, international and inflation-protected bond funds. The returns for this fund mirror those of the underlying indexes, with five- and 10-year returns of 4.26% and 5.68%, respectively, as of Feb. 29, 2020. The fund handily beat the 10-year average retirement income fund category’s return of 5.13%. VTINX has a current dividend yield of 2.10% and an expense ratio of 0.12%. Ten thousand dollars invested in the fund 10 years ago would be worth roughly $17,000 at the end of February 2020.

Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (VWINX)

This 40-year-old balanced fund is just right for income investors. “This is a well-run asset allocation fund appropriate for someone looking to keep their investing simple,” says Scott Pederson, financial advisor at Harmony Wealth Management in Indiana. “The fund owns a high-dividend stock portfolio coupled with investment-grade fixed-income securities.” The fund allocates approximately one-third to stocks and two-thirds to investment-grade bonds. The stock portion of the fund includes value stocks with a record of paying larger-than-average dividends. The current yield is 2.45% with a 0.23% expense ratio. The fund’s five- and 10-year annual returns of 5.93% and 7.77%, respectively, have beaten their category averages.

Northern Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund (BBALX)

“We consider the Northern Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund an ideal choice for retirees,” says Bob Browne, chief investment officer at Northern Trust. BBALX goes beyond the typical 60% stock/40% bond allocation with additional asset classes like high-yield bonds, infrastructure, real estate and natural resources. The tactical asset allocation is reviewed and adjusted monthly as economic conditions warrant, Browne says. The fund’s greater diversification offers more protection against underperformance of a particular asset class as well. BBALX is a “fund of funds,” meaning it invests in other types of funds rather than stocks and bonds directly. The fund launched in 1993 and owns 18 holdings. The funds within BBALX include diversified low-fee ETFs from the FlexShares and iShares families. At present, the five- and 10-year average annual returns are 3.92% and 6.10%, respectively, outperforming the category averages. The fund’s current yield is 2.66% and the net expense ratio is 0.58%.

Baird Aggregate Bond Fund (BAGIX)

Despite the current low-interest-rate environment, retirees need to own bonds for diversification and income as well as to offset the volatility of the equity markets. BAGIX attempts to achieve an annual rate of return greater than that of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The fund is focused on risk control and investment discipline. This actively managed fund attempts to beat the index with bond selection and sector allocation. BAGIX’s credit quality ranges from its holdings of top-tier U.S. Treasurys to its 20% allocation to BBB-rated corporate bonds. The fund’s sector profile spans government, government agency, industrials and financial bonds. The fund provides a 2.09% yield for investor shares and will adjust along with changes in interest rates. The management expense ratio is 0.55%.

Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Admiral Shares (VBIAX)

Timothy Wiedman, a veteran Vanguard investor and retired Doan University business professor, recommends VBIAX for retirees in their late 50s and beyond. The low-fee index fund champion doesn’t disappoint with its 0.07% expense ratio. Also, with cash flow hard to find, the 1.93% yield is decent. The fund adheres to a typical 60% stock/40% bond allocation and aligns with major stock and bond market indexes. The bond portion is akin to an intermediate-term bond fund. The combined number of holdings tops 1,000 and leans toward large-cap equities. The fund is well-diversified across investment sectors, bond issuers and credit qualities.

Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX)

A list of the best mutual funds for retirement wouldn’t be complete without a high-yield cash money market fund. These investments “seek to provide current income and preserve shareholders’ principal investment by maintaining a share price of $1,” according to Vanguard’s website. A money market mutual fund invests in high-quality, short-term debt instruments, cash and cash equivalents. These investments strive to maintain a $1 share value. Money market mutual fund returns depend on market interest rates. The 0.16% expense ratio is economical and the current yield on VMMXX is 2.42%. The fund requires a $3,000 minimum investment and is an ideal pick for a retiree’s upcoming cash needs.

PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX)

The final best retirement fund on this list falls into the fixed-income category. PIMIX offers income with less risk than an all-stock portfolio. The fund’s goal is to maximize current income with capital growth as a secondary objective. The fund actively manages bonds with varying maturities and credit quality. Additionally, PIMIX employs derivative investment strategies to boost income. The fund owns fixed-income securities from across the globe and captures the advantages of advancing bond sectors. PIMIX tactically adjusts holdings to maximize yield. As of the end of February 2020, the yield was 3.27%. The fund has a 0.50% expense ratio. PIMIX enjoys a five-year average annualized return of 4.45% and an average 7.80% return over the past decade.

The best funds for retirement:

— Vanguard Target Retirement 2035 Fund (VTTHX)

— Vanguard Target Retirement Income Fund (VTINX)

— Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (VWINX)

— Northern Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund (BBALX)

— Baird Aggregate Bond Fund (BAGIX)

— Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Admiral Shares (VBIAX)

— Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX)

— PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX)

More from U.S. News

7 Stocks to Buy in a Dip Like Warren Buffett

6 All-Star Women Investors

7 of the Best Socially Responsible Funds

8 Best Funds for Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com