7 Things to Know as a Novice Bond Investor

Bonds can benefit your portfolio. One way to diversify your portfolio and protect your nest egg (to some degree) from…

Bonds can benefit your portfolio.

One way to diversify your portfolio and protect your nest egg (to some degree) from market downturns is to invest in bonds. Carefully consider whether bond investing is right for you. Bonds can make a good addition to your portfolio, but you want to make sure that you understand how bonds work before moving forward. Here are a few things you should know as a beginning bond investor.

How do bonds work?

Basically, a bond is a loan to another entity. The bond issuer — usually a company or government — promises to pay you interest at regular intervals and then return the full amount after a set period of time. For example, you might get a five-year bond of $5,000, paying 2% interest. You’ll receive your interest payments semiannually and the full $5,000 back at the end of five years.

Some bonds don’t pay interest.

Realize that some bonds don’t pay interest. These are known as zero coupon bonds. Instead of paying interest, though, you buy the bond at below its face value. So, you might pay $4,600 for a zero coupon bond of $5,000. When the bond matures, you get $5,000 back, resulting in a $400 profit.

You might have to pay taxes on your interest.

In many cases, the interest you receive from the yield is taxable. However, depending on the type of bond you get, you might get a bit of a break. Some bonds are taxable at the state and local level, while other bonds offer tax-free interest. Double-check the type of issuer to determine if you have to pay taxes on the interest earned during the year.

There are different types of bond issuers.

Here are some of the main types of bond, by issuer. Corporate: These are bonds issued by companies, often with a higher yield and a little more risk than some government bonds. Municipal: Muni bonds are often issued by local and state governments to fund specific projects and may offer tax breaks to the investor. Treasury: You often get the lowest yields on Treasury bonds because they are considered the most secure. Foreign: You might see higher yields from bonds issued by foreign governments or companies, especially if the country issuing the bond is considered an emerging market. However, these bonds are often considered risky.

Buying bonds can be tricky.

You can’t just hop on an exchange to buy bonds like you would with stocks. Instead, you need to buy bonds from a broker. Realize, too, that bonds often come with a premium. So, even though the face value of a bond might be $5,000, you might actually pay $5,050 or $5,100 for the bond because the broker takes a cut. The main exception is when buying U.S. Treasurys. It’s possible to go to Treasury Direct to purchase different types of Treasury bonds. The safety and convenience associated with Treasurys are among the reasons that you might not see yields as high as with other types of bonds.

Pay attention to bond ratings.

You can get a feel for how risky a bond might be by paying attention to the ratings. Major companies like Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch use letter-based rating systems. Basically, if a bond is rated AAA or Aaa, it’s considered very safe. Once you get below a BBB- or a Baa3 (Moody’s), though, the bond is considered to be of junk status. You might be able to see a higher yield on these types of bonds, providing the potential for higher income. However, you also run a bigger risk of losing your money. If a company goes bankrupt or just disappears, you could lose your principal.

You can invest in bond funds and ETFs.

If you’re concerned about trying to invest in individual bonds, it’s possible to start out by investing in bond funds or bond exchange-traded funds. With a bond mutual fund, you’re getting a piece of each bond and benefiting from a collection of bonds. A similar arrangement is available with bond ETFs, and the bond ETF has the advantage of trading on an exchange. In many cases, it’s possible to access bond funds and ETFs on low-cost investment platforms and from robo advisors.

Things to know if you’re a novice bond investor:

— How bonds work.

— Some bonds don’t pay interest.

— You might have to pay taxes on your interest.

— There are different types of bond issuers.

— Buying bonds can be tricky.

— Pay attention to bond ratings.

— You can invest in bond funds and ETFs.

More from U.S. News

7 Myths About Fixed-Income Investing

8 Best Bond Funds for Retirement

8 Best Municipal Bond Funds to Buy and Hold

7 Things to Know as a Novice Bond Investor originally appeared on usnews.com