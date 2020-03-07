7 of the Best Bargain Stocks to Buy During Coronavirus Sell-Off

Bargain buys in the time of coronavirus. Bottom-feeding in bear markets is a favorite pastime of some of history’s greatest…

Bottom-feeding in bear markets is a favorite pastime of some of history’s greatest investors. Peter Lynch, the legendary growth-oriented portfolio manager of Fidelity’s Magellan Fund, was at the helm during Black Monday in 1987, when the Dow shed 23% in a single day. One of Lynch’s most firm beliefs is that selling in desperation always means you’re selling on the cheap. The coronavirus-inspired stock market sell-off has made several high-quality long-term businesses available for steep discounts. Keep in mind that “catching a falling knife,” so to speak, is very often risky business — but if you’ve got the willpower to weather some short-term losses for potentially outsized long-term gains, here are seven of the best bargain buys in the stock market following the steep early 2020 market sell-off.

Boeing Co. (ticker: BA)

Boeing’s had a rough go for the last year. The mega-cap aerospace and defense company first had the 737-Max debacle, and now the coronavirus bear market is forcing Boeing to draw down on its lines of credit, possibly to the tune of more than $10 billion. The dramatic hit to the airline industry that came as a natural result of sharply reduced travel demand isn’t helping Boeing either, as demand for future planes is pushed indefinitely into the future. All that being said, Boeing shares are down nearly 70% from their 52-week highs. Even though JPMorgan (JPM) slashed its price target from $370 to $210, that implies an enormous upside from current levels.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

The great thing about the stock market, at least for value investors hunting for the best stocks to buy in a sell-off, is the sometimes widespread inefficiencies that can appear when emotions (primarily fear and greed) drive extreme valuations. That’s almost certainly the case for media and entertainment giant ViacomCBS, which, despite what seems like a situation that’ll boost demand for and consumption of its programs, has seen its stock consistently plunge. Now down about 70% from 52-week highs, ViacomCBS stock trades at roughly two times trailing and forward earnings. That’s an insanely low level that also comes with a roughly 7% dividend yield.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

The forgotten redheaded stepchild of the credit card companies, Discover Financial looks like an absolute steal in today’s market. Trading at an incredibly low price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, analysts expect five-year earnings growth of 10% annually, giving DFS a rock-bottom price-earnings growth ratio under 0.6. It pays a 4.6% dividend to boot, and with shares down more than 50% from 52-week highs, unless it takes seven or eight years to get back to those levels, DFS stock should generate impressive returns as soon as the fears and economic impact of the coronavirus fade away. Commerce is sure to be affected, no doubt, but will Discover go bankrupt due to a short-term blip in consumption? That seems highly unlikely.

Raytheon Co. (RTN)

More defense focused than Boeing, Raytheon is insulated from the severe downturn in commercial traffic. In 2019, Raytheon saw revenue for all of its segments rise, from integrated defense systems to intelligence, information and services and missile systems. In what Raytheon chalks up as a “merger of equals,” it is expected to combine with United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by the end of the second quarter. For context, RTN is currently trading for just over 11 times earnings, its lowest level in the past five years and well below its five-year average price-earnings ratio of 20.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Another stock that seems to be trading far below its fair value is the roughly $20 billion biotech Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Since ALXN’s business is heavily focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, its niche focus on so-called “orphan drugs” allows it to sell its therapies for extraordinary price tags to recover its initial investment and create incentives for further discovery. Frankly speaking, this is a part of the market that simply should not be impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Due to market panic, ALXN stock has still sold off, however, and now trades for less than 8 times earnings and a PEG ratio less than 0.6, indicating extremely oversold territory.

IAC/InterActive Corp. (IAC)

The parent company of online dating powerhouse Match Group (MTCH), IAC/InterActive is a unique company with a fabulous history of wealth creation for shareholders. Essentially operating as a publicly traded large-scale incubator, IAC creates, acquires, builds and spins off internet, media and entertainment companies. IAC’s corporate spawn over the years are almost too numerous to name, including names like HSN, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), LendingTree (TREE), Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP), to name a few. Currently trading below the value of its underlying portfolio of holdings, IAC is set to totally spin off Match Group this year, which should help markets properly value the company — something that should be very good for IAC stock once rational decision making returns to markets.

58.com (WUBA)

Last and perhaps one of the least when it comes to market sentiment is 58.com, the China-based online classifieds company sometimes referred to as the “Craigslist of China.” Simply due to the country it operates in, shares have been slammed in the 2020 coronavirus sell-off, down nearly 40% from 52-week highs. Taking a sober, unbiased view of the company, however, reveals that it’s actually doing just fine: It doesn’t hold long-term debt, it’s consistently profitable, and it trades for a PEG around 0.45, implying shares are extremely discounted from what they’re actually worth.

