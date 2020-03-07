7 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Yields

Get more from the nest egg. Income investing is an increasingly popular strategy that involves the steady generation of cash…

Income investing is an increasingly popular strategy that involves the steady generation of cash from your portfolio without selling individual stocks. But many investors quickly learn that it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Consider that most major corporations pay quarterly and the average yield of the S&P 500 at present is barely 2%. In other words, you could have an investment of $200,000 and still only generate a $1,000 check every three months. That’s not enough for most people to pay the rent. However, there is a small group of stocks that offers more paydays at a much higher rate. These monthly dividend stocks all yield 10% or more annually and pay once a month instead of just once a quarter.

AGNC Investment Corp. (ticker: AGNC)

Structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, Maryland-based AGNC actually doesn’t own or manage property directly. Instead, it invests in agency debt — that is, FHA loans protected by government-sponsored agencies including mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As the financial crisis of 2008 showed, even agency mortgages are not bulletproof. However, bailout of Fannie and Freddie also proved that Uncle Sam will still help out in some way to protect lenders and debt-holders in a crisis. That adds a level of certainty to AGNC stock.

Current annual yield: 11.3%

Armour Residential REIT (ARR)

Armour is another REIT that focuses on residential mortgages protected by the government. And while shares of ARR have seen plenty of volatility, here’s a neat characteristic that investors may want to note: A company like Armour relies heavily on its ability to borrow at low rates and redeploy that capital in the mortgage markets for a better rate of return. After a deep stumble for the stock market at the end of February, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve after the recent interest-rate cut. That should boost operations of ARR and make it easier to support its generous dividend yield as it pays less interest on its own debts.

Current annual yield: 11.3%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)

Cross Timbers is a unique vehicle that isn’t really a company as much as a reserve of fossil fuels that delivers 90% of net profits to shareholders as those sources are brought to market. The energy comes from properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and shareholders get a piece of the payday when it is sold. The good news is you’re virtually guaranteed steady paydays in the near term. However, it goes without saying that those distributions will dry up if energy prices crash or if the trust stops producing energy from its wells. There’s no sign of either, however, so investors can likely rely on the recent history of juicy paydays to continue for some time.

Current annual yield: 13.2%

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP)

Harvest Capital is a business development company, or BDC. This means it operates as a strategic source of capital for small businesses that are growing or midsized companies that are distressed. HCAP specializes in leveraged buyouts as well as acquisitions primarily in North America, often investing in multiple layers of a company’s capital structure — from senior debt to minority equity stakes. What you’re banking on with HCAP is that management knows where it’s putting its cash. And based on the stock’s steady performance and big-time monthly payouts, signs seem to indicate that Harvest’s portfolio is in excellent shape.

Current annual yield: 11.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC)

Oxford Lane operates as a closed-end fund that pays a dividend to shareholders based on the performance of its own underlying investment strategy. OXLC primarily invests in debt instruments that provide a fixed rate of return, including a diverse portfolio of senior loans. For the record, this does not typically mean mortgages or consumer debt like credit cards or car loans. Instead, these are smaller lines of credit offered to companies that are perhaps too large for their local bank but too small to access bond markets like your typical blue-chip stock. OXLC serves an important role in extending capital to these firms — and investors share in the success through a big monthly dividend.

Current annual yield: 18.7%

Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC)

Eagle Point operates a bit like a private equity fund, as it’s a closed-end vehicle that takes equity or debt investments in opportunities it finds appealing. But largely ECC focuses on what it terms “below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.” This means Eagle Point picks companies that have trouble borrowing from other lenders, and thus have to pay a much higher rate of interest. The company then offsets this extra risk by entering into senior debt positions so it is first in line in the event of a default. It’s a bit of a risky niche, but ECC seems to be managing the business nicely.

Current annual yield: 16.8%

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

Capitala Finance is an investment company that is focused on mezzanine financing — a hybrid between debt and equity investments, where initial loans can be converted to equity stakes. This is a double-edged sword because equity investments can often come with a better rate of return, but owners of such a stake are subordinated in the liquidation structure in an event of default. CPTA has done well with this approach, however. While senior loans carry less risk, they also carry less of a payout — and it’s the unique structure of Capitala’s deals that leads to its double-digit yield. With 150 deals under its belt, Capitala knows how to support a regular and significant dividend payout.

Current yield: 13.7%

